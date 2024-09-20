UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi receives 5 artworks on loan from Mexico

Photo & Video: WAM

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 4:00 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi on Friday announced the arrival of five unique artefacts on loan from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

It is part of a historic cultural exchange announced by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Maria Teresa Mercado, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

This is the first time that these valuable pieces have been transferred to the region, and they include a ritual mask from Calakmul, a recent archaeological discovery dating back to the Mayan civilisation.

The five artifacts will remain on display at the museum until at least April 2025.

Since its establishment in Abu Dhabi in 2017 as the first world-class museum in the Arab world, the Louvre has become a beacon of global human creativity, telling stories of cultural connections across time.

This mission is supported by the museum’s influential international partnerships and constructive relationships with many international institutions through the signing of reciprocal loan agreements that facilitate the display of artifacts and artworks from various historical periods from around the world.

About the 5 artifacts

The five Mexican artifacts on loan to the museum include a colossal head weighing 5,840 kg, carved from a massive block of basalt, Olmec civilisation (1200-500 BC) Mexico, Veracruz State, San Lorenzo-Teotihuacan (1200-900 BC) from the National Museum of Anthropology in Xalapa; University of Veracruz.

The colossal heads represent Olmec rulers who may have held political and religious positions in their time.