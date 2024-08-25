'The possibilities are endless': How Emirati women are contributing to the global art scene

Emirati conceptual artist Zeinab Alhashemi

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:00 AM

What is art? And what are its boundaries? In many ways, art is defined by its ability to transcend boundaries—whether cultural, linguistic, geographical, or conceptual. These questions, however, formed the primary prognosis for conceptual art, a movement that transformed fine art as a medium of creative exploration on an intellectual rather than physical level in the 1960s.

Conceptual art harnesses the boundless power of art, using it as a powerful instrument to provoke, inspire, and connect people across different walks of life, creating a shared experience that goes beyond the limitations of language or cultural norms. An aspect of art that most intrigued Zeinab Alhashemi, an Emirati conceptual artist, whose work embodies the transformative power of art within the context of her homeland—the UAE.

Through her site-specific installations and public art, the 38-year-old artist explores the dynamic interplay between industrial and natural elements, reflecting the rapid modernisation of Dubai, while retaining the deep cultural heritage of the region.

Camoulflage 2.0 at Saudi Arabian desert ALULA

Over the years, Zeinab's work has not only resonated within the UAE but has also garnered international recognition. From being featured at the Louvre Abu Dhabi to showcasing her art at Expo2020 Dubai, her work speaks to universal themes that transcend cultural boundaries.

Her upcoming exhibition, ‘There May Exist’, at the Temple of Theseus in Vienna, further expands this global dialogue. "Representing Emirati culture on such prestigious platforms is incredibly rewarding," says Zeinab, addressing the importance of art in fostering connections across diverse cultures.

As Emirati Women’s Day approaches, Zeinab, who’s currently preparing for the unveiling of her latest artwork, ‘Symbiosis’, at the soon-to-open J1 Beach, sheds light on the evolving role of Emirati women in the arts—a role that not only shapes the cultural narrative of the UAE but also contributes to the global art scene.

Capturing Dubai’s transformation

"Growing up in Dubai," Zeinab begins, "I was constantly exposed to the city’s rapid modernisation and its relationship with nature." It was this ever-present contrast between the industrial landscape and the natural elements that first sparked her interest in art. “I was surrounded by both cutting-edge architecture and rich cultural heritage. This coexistence naturally influenced the way I approached my art, which is about capturing that essence of Dubai’s transformation.”

From her upcoming exhibition, ‘There May Exist’, at the Temple of Theseus in Vienna

For Zeinab, the materials she chooses—whether industrial or natural—are not just elements of her art but are storytellers in their own right. Her creations, often large-scale and immersive, challenge viewers to reconsider their perceptions of reality.

"I realised early on that the materials we often overlook can tell powerful stories when deconstructed and reimagined," she explains. This realisation has guided her artistic journey, pushing her to explore the delicate balance between nature and human-made structures.

Heritage meets modernity

Her creative process is as intricate as her finished pieces. It begins with immersion—fully engaging with the environment or concept she wants to explore. “The process is highly experimental; I deconstruct and reconstruct materials to create a dialogue between nature and human-made structures,” says Zeinab. “It’s about offering new ways to see the world around us.”

From there, she selects materials that best represent the themes she wishes to convey. "Working with a variety of materials, especially those that are industrial or found in nature, comes with its own set of challenges," she adds. “There’s a lot of unpredictability involved, whether it’s the physical demands of handling these materials or the technical difficulties that arise during the creation process.” However, she views each challenge as an opportunity to push the boundaries of her work.

Art in J1 Beach

Zeinab’s latest piece, Symbiosis, showcases her exploration into the relationship between humans and nature. Set to be unveiled at the soon-to-open J1 Beach in Dubai, Symbiosis is a striking sculpture that reflects on the interdependence of these two entities. "The piece is a call for contemplation on our role in preserving this symbiotic relationship," says Zeinab.

Sneak peek at 'Symbiosis,' her latest artwork to be displayed at J1 Beach