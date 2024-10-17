Pet therapy: helpful or hurdle?

Isobel Welland’s* three rescue dogs have gotten her through some tough times. From being an expat alone in the Gulf for over 25 years to being completely isolated during the Covid pandemic, they’ve given her just as much as she’s given them: care, companionship, and unconditional love.

“[They] saved me during Covid. I was isolating and they were the only physical contact I had with another living being for months. I truly believe that the love that you give to something or someone, pets give that back a million-fold. They look after me as much as I look after them.”

Having lived with pets for most of her life, the 56-year-old Scot explained how her rescue dogs and cats have been crucial to her mental well-being.

“I have chronic anxiety and caring for them gets me out of my own head. If I’m having a hard time, they make me move… I have to get up because I have a responsibility to them. I end up feeling better.”

However, not everyone finds pet ownership to be a soothing experience.

Fatima A.**, an Egyptian national, moved to the UAE at the start of the pandemic with her husband and two young children.

Like many, Fatima and her husband thought getting a pet was a good idea to get them through the pandemic. They got a newborn golden retriever just days after it was born.

After the initial excitement wore off, Fatima recalled how raising the dog had a different effect on her mental well-being.

“My kids were too young and my husband was busy with work. So I had to do it all. The puppy cried and whined. I didn’t know things like you have to stimulate puppies to [urinate] and [defecate]. I worried it was in pain and really didn’t know what to do most of the time.”

She recalled relying heavily on the Internet to guide her. But the mental toll of feeling like she wasn’t a good ‘dog mum’ weighed on her.

“I struggled because I saw the dog struggle. I felt anxious and very guilty. I don’t want to harm one of Allah’s creatures. It was very stressful — adding more stress to everything else going on.”

Dr Nawfel Ayad, a psychiatrist at Reem Neuroscience Centre in Abu Dhabi, has spoken widely on the effect of pet ownership on mental health. He sees it as a double-edged sword.

In psychiatry, therapy animals are commonly used in various settings, including hospitals and psychiatric clinics, to alleviate anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

Similarly in non-clinical settings, Dr Ayad explained that pets can be a lifeline for people struggling with their mental health. Pets, especially dogs, can help individuals establish a daily routine, which is critical for those dealing with depression.

“Dogs can sense the emotional states of their owners,” he said. “They can smell fear, depression, and sadness. In turn, they are amazing at providing comfort, physical heat and connection that can be truly healing in a moment of need. And unlike humans, they don’t need an explanation, and they won’t challenge you. They just accept you as is.”

Mental aid

Pets can also serve as a bridge for social interaction. He said, “People connect in public spaces with other pet owners. They can form friendships and bonds with other people by talking about their pets. People with social anxiety or paranoia who are averse to excess human contact can find companionship in their pets too.”

But having an over-reliance on pets is one of the potential downsides of pet ownership on one’s mental health.

“Everything should be done in a balance. If you become too dependent on a pet, you attach with something that will not respond to you like a human will. Pets will not give you that back-and-forth that a human can,” Dr Ayad said. He cautions that pets can’t replace the need for human interaction — they simply cannot provide complete emotional fulfilment despite what people may think.

“In fact, pet ownership becomes concerning if it causes you to completely shun other forms of social interactions.”