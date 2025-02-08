Look: This 9-room Dubai 'house' takes you into a 'strange' world of dreams, birthday parties

Statue of Abood by Hamad Al Harethi. KT photos: Shihab

Dubai’s Sikka Houses offer a surreal journey through Khaleeji stories, blending art and culture in unexpected ways. One of the standout exhibits at the 13th Sikka Arts and Design Festival is 'Khaleeji House 353,' which is capturing the attention of visitors.

Khaleeji House 353 stands out due to its depiction of the Arab character "Abood," which resonates deeply with local audiences. At the entrance of the house, visitors are greeted by a striking lying statue of Abood, created by Omani artist Hamad Al Harethi.

This house invites guests to experience ‘Ahlam Alaser,’ a term used in the Gulf to describe strange or unusual occurrences, through the lens of surreal art. The house features a central character, Abood, and nine rooms that collectively narrate a dream-like story.

Running until February 9, the festival offers visitors the chance to explore 19 distinct art houses filled with inspiring murals, sculptures, and artworks. These creative spaces are located in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and showcase the talents of Emirati artists and those from across the GCC.

The nine rooms of House 353

Within the historic Shindagha district, festival-goers will encounter pieces that blend visions of the past with futuristic themes.

Room 1, titled ‘Shu mstwi’? (meaning ‘What’s going on?’), was designed by Emirati artists Lamya Issa, Shaikha Al Matrooshi, and Anud AlAmri. It represents Abood’s mind as he enters the dream world.

In Room 2, ‘Dreams in the Wash,’ Omani artist Mujahid AlMalki draws on his personal struggle with social phobia. His social phobia stops him from going out and taking photos, so he used AI to create a surreal scene where elderly individuals engage in playful, childlike behaviour as they engage in sports.

Other rooms offer unique interpretations of dreams and the Khaleeji experience. Room 3, ‘Dreams of the Era,’ by Emirati artist Alia Bent Sultan, features an Emirati grandmother dressed in traditional gold attire, wearing her burqa which covers her space. "Dreams of the era might become a reality we live," is written underneath the image.

In Room 4, Qatari artist Noor AlAli uses visual effects to tell stories from popular legends. The first story explains why the fish ‘Bint Al-Nukhada’ is called by this name and why the Suhail star has that name. The tale is about a captain who went to sea and did not return, prompting his daughter to venture into the ocean and transform into a fish ‘Bin Al-Nukhada’, which means the captain's daughter, in search of him.

The second story revolves around the star Suhail, where a man was killed and left behind seven daughters. The killer was a man named Suhail, and the daughters of the slain man resolved to avenge their father by chasing Suhail, who fled to the southeast. They continue their pursuit but have not caught him up.

Room 5, ‘Tasteless (Birthday Edition),’ by Saudi artist Hadeel Ahmed Al-Shalan, highlights the evolution of birthday celebrations.

Room 6 features Freej Fever Dream by Emirati artist Ali Hamad Harimel. This room evokes a collection of memories from a grandmother's house. Inspired by the popular Emirati TV show ‘Freej’ and utilising AI, the room exudes a traditional character. It features a wall where visitors can write their own memories of their grandmothers' houses.

Meanwhile, Room 7, ‘The Dialectic of Transformation’ by Omani artist Khadija Ahmed, features stuffed fish, with large ones representing the physical body of a human being. The small ones represent the soul searching for its origin.

Room 8 by Bahraini artist Mahmood Shreef provides an audio experience. It is a dark room where the visitor experiences how the alarm sounds in dreams when the time to wake up approaches. The alarm sound also overlaps with the dreams.

Finally, in Room 9, Emirati artist Latifa Al Awadhi’s ‘Dreaming over the Hills’ presents a peaceful scene of green hills and clouds, symbolising the tension between dream and reality. Al Awadhi said: “The accumulated clouds indicate the pressures of life, while the green space expresses hope and the path towards achieving dreams." Latifa Alawadhi Song of Abood In addition to the artwork, the festival includes the recurring ‘Song of Abood,’ which plays every fifteen minutes, further bringing the character to life. Curator Yara Ayoub, inspired by the concept of Ahlam Alaser, sought to create a relatable theme based on her own experiences. "Due to my experience in the marketing field, I was able to select a theme that people could connect with,” Ayoub noted. Yara Ayoub She also explained: "When I was chosen to design the Khaleeji House by displaying related artwork, I considered the idea until I encountered a situation similar to dreams of the afternoon, and then I decided to choose this theme. She drew inspiration from Ahlam Alaser and sought artists who could creatively implement this idea. She also designed the theme to be fresh and comprehensible to everyone. Visitors to the festival can immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of 19 unique art houses and witness an array of inspiring murals, captivating artworks, and innovative sculptures. The festival focuses on supporting and showcasing the works of Emirati, UAE, and GCC-based artists. ALSO READ: One-of-a-kind friendship: Meet UAE artist inspired by Khor Fakkan mountains A new era for contemporary art in the Middle East