How is online learning platform Physics Wallah changing the UAE's educational landscape?

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM

The UAE’s education sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with Physics Wallah (PW), an online learning platform, playing a crucial role. It has empowered students in the UAE and is now set to expand its reach to other regions in the GCC. In an interview with wknd., Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Physics Wallah, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion. “The Gulf offers strong growth opportunities, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, which aligns with the region’s vision. We also see potential in building partnerships with local institutions and schools to enhance learning outcomes for students using PW’s technological expertise," he says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Given the rapid growth in the UAE market, what strategies have been implemented to expand the local education landscape and attract a wider student base?

PW is on a mission to democratise education globally, with a strong focus on the markets we operate in such as the UAE. Our growth in the region has been driven by our strategic partnership with Knowledge Planet, which has given us key insights into the local educational landscape.

A major initiative is our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to offer Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) courses for Arabic students, aligning with the recent launch of IIT in Abu Dhabi. This opens direct pathways for students aiming for engineering careers.

We’ve also introduced a premium online programme for CBSE students, featuring small, interactive classes, two-way engagement, and the Alakh AI education suite, powered by AI Guru, a 24/7 academic assistant that helps students resolve doubts in real-time.

Additionally, we’ve partnered with schools to host seminars on admissions and competitive exams, alongside career fairs and personalised counselling. These initiatives have strengthened our connection with UAE students, particularly in grades 9 to 12, ensuring we remain a trusted educational partner.

How has PW adapted its educational approach to align with the specific learning styles and cultural values of Gulf students?

In the Gulf, particularly for Indian students, we recognise the need for more than just high-quality education. Our approach balances academics with motivation, strategy, and personalised support. Small class sizes allow for individual attention, helping teachers address unique challenges. We also offer strategic sessions on life skills like long-term thinking, time management and goal setting to help students thrive in the ever-changing landscape.

Understanding that education isn’t one-size-fits-all, we offer personalised learning paths, including extra classes, doubt-clearing sessions, and regular parent-teacher meetings to track and improve student performance. Our fully English-conducted, highly interactive classes — online and offline — encourage students to ask questions freely, creating a dynamic learning environment with approachable teachers. To ensure transparency, we provide weekly performance reports to parents, detailing attendance, test scores, and progress. This holistic approach has led to consistent success.

Can you elaborate on the role of technology in personalising the learning experience for students and enhancing teacher-student interactions within PW Gulf's platform?

Technology plays a crucial role in personalising education at PW Gulf. Our platform is designed for accessibility, allowing students to access learning materials seamlessly across mobile devices and computers. This flexibility lets them engage with classes anytime, anywhere.

Our indigenously built standout feature is the Alakh AI education suite, powered by AI Guru, a 24/7 academic guide that provides real-time answers to student queries. We create personalised study plans and targeted revision classes by tracking frequently asked topics and combining them with test performance. Our PW Smart Doubt Engine, a component of the Alakh AI suite, efficiently resolves 80 percent of the 1.2 million monthly doubts in real time with 85 percent accuracy. This allows our teachers to dedicate more time to core teaching, enhancing the overall learning experience.

We also provide personalised testing systems, offering detailed feedback on weak areas and sending tailored study packages with notes and practice questions to help students improve. Features like live chats, in-class polls, and hand-raise options make classes highly interactive. Additionally, performance metrics, including test scores and participation, contribute to each student’s grade point average, ensuring a holistic evaluation of their progress.

Can you provide examples of how Knowledge Planet Premier League (KPL)’s sports and competitions, in partnership with PW, have contributed to student development?

Our KPL initiative is a key example of how sports contribute to the holistic development of students. Through football and basketball competitions, KPL fosters essential life skills such as teamwork, cooperation, and resilience, reinforcing our core values.

We emphasise that effort is greater than result, encouraging students to push their limits and focus on teamwork. The importance of showing up every day builds consistency and persistence. Students learn to embrace failures as learning opportunities, nurturing resilience and a growth mindset.

KPL also instils the value of ‘no excuses,’ teaching students to take ownership of their performance. This experience boosts motivation, creating a strong sense of community among students. As a result, students become more engaged and driven, both on the field and in the classroom, translating their sports experiences into academic success.

How does PW use data analytics to identify student learning gaps and tailor its content and teaching methods?

We use data analytics to provide a personalised learning experience for each student. Our platform captures data ranging from test performance to engagement metrics like attendance and in-class participation. This helps us gain deep insights into student strengths and areas for improvement.

By analysing test scores at the chapter and topic levels, we identify learning gaps and offer targeted support through extra revision classes and doubt-clearing sessions. We also track engagement metrics to monitor trends, allowing us to reach out to students who need additional help.

Data not only identifies issues but also shapes our teaching methods. We create personalised study plans, provide targeted practice questions, and offer extra notes and video lectures. By combining test results with engagement data, we ensure that students get the right support to improve.

With increasing competition in the edtech sector, what unique value proposition does PW offer to differentiate itself?

PW sets itself apart in the EdTech space by combining affordability, quality education, interactive teaching, and constant innovation. Our teachers, inspired by our CEO, Alakh Pandey, create a friendly, engaging environment where students feel comfortable asking questions. This personal touch is one of our biggest unique selling points.

We continuously innovate with tools like Khazana, a repository of popular lectures, and AI Guru, a 24/7 academic assistant. Paired with our premium online courses, these innovations give students personalised support in an interactive, online environment. Our parent-teacher meetings ensure regular feedback loops to keep both students and parents aligned on progress.

PW started with the mission of democratising education at scale by enabling access to affordable quality education. Today, approximately one in every five JEE or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aspirant in India comes from PW. As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on providing accessible, affordable education.