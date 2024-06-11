Dubai: Got an art idea for roundabouts? Submit now for a chance to win cash prize

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 5:25 PM

Heads up, UAE-based artists: Here's a chance to showcase your work in Dubai. The emirate on Tuesday announced an open call for artworks that will be used in the city's roundabouts.

Dubai Culture — in partnership with the Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — has invited all Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects to submit innovative ideas and proposals for distinctive art installations.

These installations will be set up at major roundabouts of the emirate in an initiative that is aimed at show how local art practices blend with Dubai's urban landscape and natural sceneries.

How to join

Dubai Culture has started accepting applications on Tuesday, June 11 — with July 11 as the final submission deadline.

A group of experts and artists will review the applications and select the qualifying projects.

Winners will get a cash prize for each project, covering the costs of the design, raw materials, manufacturing, and implementation in the chosen locations.

Artists and creatives who wish to participate in the open call can obtain the application form and view all the details here: https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Roundabout-Open-Call-24

Requirements