Dubai: Got an art idea for roundabouts? Submit now for a chance to win cash prize

Artwork proposals will be accepted until July 11, Dubai Culture announced

File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 5:25 PM

Heads up, UAE-based artists: Here's a chance to showcase your work in Dubai. The emirate on Tuesday announced an open call for artworks that will be used in the city's roundabouts.

Dubai Culture — in partnership with the Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — has invited all Emirati and UAE-based artists, designers, and architects to submit innovative ideas and proposals for distinctive art installations.


These installations will be set up at major roundabouts of the emirate in an initiative that is aimed at show how local art practices blend with Dubai's urban landscape and natural sceneries.


How to join

Dubai Culture has started accepting applications on Tuesday, June 11 — with July 11 as the final submission deadline.

A group of experts and artists will review the applications and select the qualifying projects.

Winners will get a cash prize for each project, covering the costs of the design, raw materials, manufacturing, and implementation in the chosen locations.

Artists and creatives who wish to participate in the open call can obtain the application form and view all the details here: https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Roundabout-Open-Call-24

Requirements

  • Applicants are required to submit distinctive ideas reflecting their commitment to innovation and highlighting local cultural diversity.
  • They must also use sustainable materials in their artworks, capable of withstanding environment, weather fluctuations, and high temperatures without impeding the flow of movement in the targeted roundabouts.
  • The proposal must include a comprehensive work plan to ensure safety and security standards for both the public and the artwork.
  • It must be original, contemporary, never previously exhibited or produced, and the artist or group must have extensive experience in producing installation artworks.

The open call is part of a series of artistic commissions launched by the Authority to execute installation artworks to transform Dubai’s streets, neighbourhoods, and public areas into a touristic and cultural destination.

The project also falls in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seeks to upgrade residents' quality of life through people-centric development.

