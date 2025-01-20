Dubai: Digital, physical, and audio art converge at this immersive exhibition

It’s a rollercoaster world for digital artists. On the one hand, with rapidly developing technology and an increasing demand for engaging, immersive experiences, digital art is on the up. Research suggests that the global digital art market is estimated to grow annually at a rate of around 14 per cent year on year into the next decade. Yet, sales of digital art are slow, because they are often tied up with crypto art market, which experienced significant downturns during the 2022–2023 bear run. While that market shows signs of recovery, experts remain cautious about its potential to return to the unprecedented highs of 2021.

So, perhaps the way forward is a fusion. This month, an exhibition in Dubai presents exactly that: digital paintings, abstract physical paintings and accompanying audio, which the artist, Jake Andrew, has amalgamated in one giant digital piece, presented over 10.5 metres in the Downtown gallery space.

“This show explores what we can do within digital art and physical art within the same space,” Andrew says. “My work is an embodiment of sound, digital and physical art that comes together in a fully immersive experience. For me, this is a contemporary view of abstraction; a presentation of what painting can be in the future.”

The exhibition is titled Syzygy, which symbolises a union or pairing of opposites. The word is often used in the astrological sense, when celestial bodies line up, or in biology to describe the pairing of chromosomes. For Andrew, it describes the balanced combination of his artistic outputs.

“I describe myself as a multi-disciplinary artist. I use painting to express myself, but I’ve also been a digital artist for 11 years. I am also an experimental musician and composer; and the three parts of my practice are intertwined.”

Andrew, who lives and works in the UK, also has an ability called synaesthesia, which is a medical term to describe when the senses overlap. In Andrew’s case, it enables him to perceive audio stimulus as colour, texture, shape and movement. He will hear a musical note as a particular colour, which means that his gestural paintings translate into a soundscape that he composes to accompany them. His process usually starts with physical paintings, which he then dissects using 3D scanning software to extract the brushstrokes and movements to construct animated digital paintings. For Syzygy, now on show in Dubai’s Mondoir Gallery, both the digital and physical paintings are exhibited individually with one giant digital work that combines them all on the 10.5 metres screen-walls. The additional layer of audio completes the immersive experience in the gallery, but it is also displayed in a visual format within the large combination work.

Jake Andrew

“All the textures, colours and movements from each painting were extracted, scanned and put together in a frame-by-frame sequence format at hyper saturation,” he explains. “I then found a way to feed the audio into the video channel which creates sound wave movements so that the final work becomes a triple layered presentation of the entire show.”

It is a fascinating exhibition and best translated by the physical experience of standing in the gallery. It is the result of two and a half years of work and Andrew says that he is grateful for “the opportunity to present my work in a space where it can be understood and enjoyed.”

Andrew’s works are accessible to physical art collectors and those who wish to purchase the digital pieces as NFTs. It is a rare combination that suits the traditional and crypto art markets.

Amir Soleymani, founder of Mondoir Gallery says: “Jake Andrew’s art goes beyond the canvas—it invites you into a world where visual, digital, and auditory elements converge to create a truly immersive experience. The exhibition Syzygy is a celebration of this visionary approach, as he masterfully combined paintings, digital screens, and music to engage every sense. His work speaks directly to the soul, transforming the act of viewing art into a journey of emotion and connection.”

Dubai is one of the world’s leading hubs for digital art. Since Dubai Blockchain Strategy 2020 was launched in 2016, the city has positioned itself as a leader in blockchain technology, which has naturally extended to digital art. In 2022, Art Dubai was one of the first art fairs in the world to introduce a dedicated digital art section and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority are strong supporters of the creative digital arts.