500 designers, 30 large-scale installations: What to expect at Dubai Design Week

Mark your calendars for Dubai Design Week 2024, taking place from November 5 to 10 in the vibrant Dubai Design District (d3). This year, the festival marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 10th edition, showcasing over 150 events that promise to engage and inspire.

Visitors can look forward to interactive workshops, thought-provoking discussions, artistic and musical performances, and special showcases that highlight the region’s rich design landscape.

With participation from over 500 designers, architects, and brands hailing from more than 40 countries, Dubai Design Week is here to cement its position as the region's leading design event.

A decade of design influence

This year’s festival will reflect on the significant cultural and economic impact design has had on the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The interior design and furniture markets in the region are currently valued at a remarkable USD26 billion, and Dubai Design Week plays a pivotal role in fostering this growth.

Over the past decade, the festival has worked to cultivate a rich regional design vernacular that resonates with both local and international audiences.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, the 2024 programme will honour the local community and artistic talent while showcasing the development of Dubai as a global centre for design.

Top highlights at Dubai Design Week

Among the many highlights of Dubai Design Week 2024 is Downtown Design, the leading design fair in the Middle East, which will take place from November 6 to 9 at the d3 Waterfront Terrace.

This fair serves as the centrepiece of the festival, offering a platform for established and emerging designers to showcase their innovative concepts.

Another exciting event to take note of is the debut of Editions, marking the first fair in the region dedicated to limited-edition art and design. More than 50 galleries, collectives, and design studios will participate, presenting unique and thought-provoking works, as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations.

Visitors can also look forward to over 30 large-scale design installations and objects exploring ancient technologies, contemporary innovations, and diverse materiality from international artists. These installations will offer immersive experiences that delve deeper into the relationship between design, culture, and innovation.

The Marketplace, running daily from November 5 to 10 from 10am to 10pm, will bring together 75 creatives, artisans, and small businesses offering everything from sustainable fashion made from banana leaves to intricate hand-blown glass from Beirut, kimonos from Ghana, and handcrafted jewellery.

Additionally, on November 7 and 8, from 1pm to 7pm, art enthusiasts can enjoy live painting demonstrations with renowned painter Evie Collins at the de Gournay Lounge.

Plan your visit

With so much to see and do, it's essential to plan your visit. For more information on the free programme and to arrange your schedule, download the Dubai Design Week App available on both iOS and Android.

As Dubai Design Week 2024 kicks off tomorrow, it promises to be a week filled with creativity, innovation, and inspiration. Whether you're a design enthusiast, industry professional, or curious visitor, this festival is an opportunity to engage with some of the brightest minds in the design world and witness the incredible talent shaping the future of design in the region.