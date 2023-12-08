Dubai woman speaks up against animal cruelty through stunning artworks

Supplied photos

Inspired by a deep connection with wildlife, Dubai-based artist Zahra Goulamhoussen is using her creative talents to amplify the voices of the voiceless and promote the protection of animals ahead of International Animal Rights Day on December 10.

Zahra’s artwork serves as a powerful advocacy tool, urging for the ethical and humane treatment of animals. Her creations are not just aesthetically pleasing but also carry a profound message, emphasising that animals deserve respect, compassion, and protection from cruelty and exploitation. The artist's portfolio showcases intricate and thought-provoking pieces, featuring majestic creatures such as lions and elephants.

"My main inspiration comes from lions," she says.

"There is something about their grandeur and royalty that speaks to me. It’s unexplained and yet dominates most of my works.”

Zahra believes in the power of art to emotionally and spiritually engage viewers, compelling them to take action in the fight for animal rights. “I want my creations to go beyond aesthetics and foster a sense of responsibility for animal well-being."

The urgency of her message is underscored by the increasing threats to wildlife, including agriculture, infrastructural expansion, logging, and poaching. These actions have resulted in severe damage to flora and fauna, contributing to a concerning loss of biodiversity. Some animal species are now teetering on the brink of extinction.

Since relocating to Dubai in 2016 from London, Zahra's artwork has been Influenced by the detailed and ornate architecture of the region. "I draw inspiration from the symmetry and organic patterns found in the interiors and exteriors of monumental Islamic structures," she says.

