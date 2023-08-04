A day in Kanha Shantiv Vanam: All you need to know about this wellness retreat in Hyderabad

Touted as an ‘ecological paradise’, this ashram serves as an immersive spiritual retreat centre where visitors can embrace simple living in harmony with both our inner and outer nature

by Somya Mehta Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 4:10 PM

When you enter the campus of Kanha Shanti Vanam, it’s like entering a world of its own. A world that transports you to happier and simpler times, unperturbed by the eccentricities of urban life. Once you’re in through the gates, everything you could possibly need to nourish your mind, body and spirit is located within the 1,400 acres of land that forms this expansive retreat. Situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana, Kanha Shanti Vanam stands as the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute. Touted as an ‘ecological paradise’, this ashram serves as an immersive spiritual retreat centre where visitors can embrace simple living in harmony with both inner and outer nature.

In recognition of its dedication to holistic wellbeing, Kanha has received notable accolades through the years, including the ‘The Pride of Telangana’ award and the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum award for its commitment to world-class environmentally-friendly practices, making it the first meditation centre in the world to achieve such a distinction.

default

According to Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, who’s the global guide for Heartfulness Movement, the retreat was born out of “the need for having a meditation place, which can unify humanity”. The location, which has seamless connectivity from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport, seemed like the ideal place to carry out retreats for people not only in India but also across the world, he adds. “

We usually have such places, where you can meditate and retreat in very remote corners of India, either the extreme North or the extreme South. So, it was essential for us to have this in a central location such as Hyderabad, which is a unifying place, bringing all kinds of faiths together. And now it's also a high-tech city, with great infrastructure and accessibility,” says Daaji.

Kamlesh Patel, global guide, Heartfulness Movement

At Kanha Shanti Vanam, individuals can participate in a range of different interactive programmes that foster overall wellbeing and offer opportunities for self-improvement and contributing to society.

The Forest of Peace

What’s almost unfathomable is that Kanha, as we see it today, was starkly different prior to 2010. The area largely comprised barren and dry landscapes until the transformation began with a massive plantation drive, which prioritised the protection and nurturing of endangered local species. Over the years, the green cover has flourished, and the landscape has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis into the lush green atmosphere we see now.

“This was an absolutely barren land, when we started this process,” says Daaji. “Slowly, we started establishing water bodies, road systems, accommodation. I remember, I used to ask people to carry one litre bottles of water with them, some of it to drink and some of it to water the trees and plants around. That’s how we began.”

A testament to this transformation, when you stroll around the rainforests, the abundant greenery seems like the most intrinsic nature of this once barren land. “Earlier the water levels in this land were 800-1,200 feet-deep. That means if you dug a well, you wouldn’t find water easily,” says Daaji. “Now, having made use of so many diverse approaches, we are diverting water from all over to preserve it, not allowing it to go anywhere. Even to the sky, we have minimised the evaporation. This has led to the water levels being only 50 feet below the ground at times, for example in the monsoon season, and around 200 feet-deep in the summers, which is excellent progress.”

The Forest of Peace at Kanha Shanti Vanam serves as a magnificent display of style and design, emanating a tranquil atmosphere that captivates visitors with a profound sense of warmth.

Green Kanha Initiative

Among the many initiatives blossoming out of this space, Green Kanha is a dedicated environmental project led by the Heartfulness Institute, aimed at nurturing India's mega-biodiversity and protecting indigenous and endangered species. By harnessing the power of latest technologies and scientific research, Kanha has established a conservation centre with several laboratories and agrotech facilities dedicated to eco-conservation and implementation of innovative, sustainable approaches to farming and crop development.

Kanha, which boasts a remarkable net zero carbon emissions, also seeks to create nurseries that are able to cultivate highly resilient saplings capable of thriving in adverse conditions, to support the livelihoods of micro-entrepreneurs.

However, the benefits of the green cover extend beyond ecological concerns, says Daaji, adding that there is increasing evidence on how it positively impacts human wellbeing, both physically and mentally. “A few years ago, I suffered from severe vertigo and some other health issues. I was told that I should sit down, touching my back on the trunk of a tree in a prayerful mode, requesting for healing by nature. And within two days most issues started improving,” recalls Daaji. “Nothing heals like nature. Just like the trees take in carbon dioxide and give you oxygen, nature always takes what you don’t need and gives you what is required. It’s a fair exchange. So, plantation of trees always attracted my attention, not just for ecological reasons but also for spiritual reasons.”

Experienced educators at Kanha not only give you a masterclass on the importance of growing plants and trees in urban settings but also urge you to plant a tree (or a few!) yourself, to experience its therapeutic and altruistic benefits. Accompanied by Daaji, we travelled to a site undergoing development, a little outside the main centre, to plant our own Peepal tree. Surrounded by vast lands comprising water bodies and giant trees, in the presence of breathtaking Hyderabad monsoon weather, planting a tree with your own two hands, is an experience that will shift something inside you.

As you take the infant tree to shift it to its old-but-new home, immersed in mother nature, you come to realise that the power to change the world lies in the same two hands used for planting a sapling. As Mother Teresa once pointed out, “The ocean is made of drops”, and it is when you take that action is when you truly understand that it is the little, daily actions that cause bigger shift.

Yoga & Meditation

During your visit to Kanha, you have the opportunity to experience yoga classes led by skilled Heartfulness Teachers, which will help you connect more deeply with yourself. Heartfulness Yoga offers a complete spectrum of yoga by seamlessly integrating asanas and meditation in each class. Visitors can also enjoy an immersive Heartfulness meditation experience based on a simple and subtle practice aimed at connecting us with the light and love in our hearts. Encompassing an impressive 30 acres, the meditation centre at Kanha is an awe-inspiring structure designed with a unique cooling system, as cold water runs beneath the floor, ensuring comfort during the hot summer months. This exceptional facility with unique satellite pods, has the capacity to accommodate approximately 100,000 participants, making it a one-of-its-kind meditation hall.

The Heartfulness Learning Centre

The Heartfulness Learning Centre at Kanha provides a nurturing environment for children to explore diverse interests while grounding themselves in universal values of love, compassion and humility. Recognising the need to provide a special space for the young minds and hearts of the world, the school is equipped with in-house facilities with a holistic approach to education, including vegetable farms, a nursery, and tree plantations, which allow students to appreciate and understand nature.

Among many programmes, the school also offers Brighter Minds training, which is a specialised course designed to enhance memory, intuition, cognitive functioning, and observational skills. Through unique interactive tools and techniques based on the principles of neuroplasticity, the programme aims to activate the whole brain, achieving left-right equilibrium for a brighter and more enriched intellectual, social, and emotional experience for the youth.

Ayurvedic treatments and more

No retreat is complete without a wellness centre and Kanha ticks the box and more, with their Ayurvedic spa treatments and holistic Wellness Centre. With a comprehensive and integrated approach to healing, visitors can consult with practitioners to avail a wide range of services, such as Ayurveda OPD, physiotherapy treatment, bach flower therapy and acupuncture treatment, all complemented by therapeutic massages. This combination of treatments ensures a holistic and rejuvenating experience for those seeking wellness and relief at the centre.

Where to stay and what to eat

When it comes to dining, Kanha offers a large hall serving nutritious vegetarian meals, free of charge, three times a day. For those seeking diverse dining experiences, the retreat also has Fausto's restaurant, an Italian eatery, and on-site cafes to choose from.

Accommodation options at Kanha include the luxurious Pearl hotel, as well as comfort dorms, service apartments, and Madhuvanam apartments, catering to various preferences at different price points.

somya@khaleejtimes.com

For more information, visit www.heartfulnessmena.org or www.heartfulness.org