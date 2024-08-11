Al Bandar Arjaan unveils staycation packages for UAE and GCC residents

Collaboration aims to promote sustainability in education
Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, a premier hotel apartment destination in Dubai, has announced staycation packages designed specifically for residents and nationals of the UAE and GCC countries.
Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana offers spacious, fully-furnished one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Each residence is equipped with modern amenities, including fully stocked kitchens, living areas, and the latest technology.
Families will find an array of services tailored to enhance their stay. The hotel features dedicated children's play areas babysitting services, and child-friendly dining options. Adults can indulge in a variety of amenities, including multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a spa.
Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, provides services such as laundry and grocery delivery. The property’s prime location provides easy access to major attractions, shopping destinations, and entertainment hubs across Dubai.
Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, said: "We are thrilled to offer our UAE and GCC guests an opportunity to enjoy a luxurious and memorable staycation with our new packages. Our goal is to provide families with an exceptional experience that combines comfort, convenience, and value. Whether for a short getaway or an extended visit, our facilities and services are designed to cater to the needs of every guest."
In addition to these offerings, the "Rotana Summer Escape" package provides up to 25% off, with children dining for free on the same meals as their parents, making it an unbeatable choice for family vacations.
Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana shares five international restaurants with Al Bandar Rotana — Gusto Italian Restaurant, Morgan’s Bar & Restaurant, Salt & Pepper, Vanilla Lobby Lounge and The Deck Pool Lounge, while in-room dining is available around the clock.
Collaboration aims to promote sustainability in education
Karen Wazen's words captured the essence of the diaspora's perpetual struggle
Residents are bagging money-saving hotel deals, with discounts of up to 40 per cent on rooms and villas
A key focus of this release is to make AI voice interactions feel more natural and human-like, with significantly reduced latency during conversations
The Jordanian royal took to Instagram to post pictures of the newborn
'Being a parent and excelling at work are not mutually exclusive, but complementary as empowered parents are achievers at their workplace'
Gen-Z entrepreneur Sophia Sacoor is on a mission to help others with Type 1 Diabetes get access to the healthcare they need
The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple had become proud parents to a baby girl