Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, a distinguished 5-star property, offers a blend of luxury and convenience in the vibrant city of Dubai. Ideally situated opposite the renowned Burjuman Shopping Centre and a mere 400 meters from the Burjuman Metro Station, this premier hotel offers seamless access to major attractions including The World Trade Centre, Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, Old Town Dubai, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall, and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Perched on the R Floor, Spa Suasana stands as the epitome of serenity, providing a blissful retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. Indulge in a selection of treatments that marry traditional and modern techniques, designed to enhance your overall wellness and relaxation. This summer, immerse yourself in a rejuvenating experience that revitalizes your body, mind, and soul at Spa Suasana.

In addition, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai boasts an exceptional dining experience with a diverse range of culinary options. Guests can savor delectable dishes and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at:

Marhaba Lounge: Perfect for casual meals, business lunches and coffee.

Tenggara: Specializing in exquisite Southeast Asian cuisine; with highlights from Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, China and Japan.