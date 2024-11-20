7 Management expands to Europe with the launch of Bagatelle Athens

7 Management, a leading group in hospitality and lifestyle, has announced its expansion into Europe with the opening of its first international festive brand, Bagatelle Athens. This marks the beginning of the group’s ambitious journey across the European market.

Located in the heart of Athenian Riviera in Astir Marina Vouliagmeni, Bagatelle Athens promises to deliver a vibrant and luxurious experience that blends exceptional dining with lively celebrations, staying true to the brand’s signature “Joie de Vivre.” The launch represents a significant step in 7 Management’s global growth strategy, introducing its dynamic hospitality concepts to a new audience. “This is a proud moment for us as we establish our footprint in Europe,” said Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management. “Bagatelle Athens embodies everything we stand for—Creating Experiences Beyond Hospitality. We are excited to bring our unique vision to this vibrant city and look forward to connecting with new communities across the continent.”

As the first of many ventures planned for Europe, Bagatelle Athens sets the stage for 7 Management’s continued expansion, bringing its award-winning hospitality to an international audience.