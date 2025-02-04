7 Management appointed as operator of Athens’ iconic Astir Beach

Following the success of Bagatelle Athens, 7 Management has announced its appointment as the official operator of Astir Beach, Greece’s most iconic and luxurious beach destination.

As the new operators of this renowned landmark, 7 Management is set to transform the Astir Beach experience by combining exceptional hospitality with elevated culinary and lifestyle offerings.

This milestone further strengthens 7 Management’s growing presence in Greece. Known for its attention to detail, outstanding service, and renowned concepts, the group will create a distinctive beachside experience designed to attract both locals and international visitors. As part of this development, 7 Management will introduce its celebrated homegrown Italian concept, Lucia’s, to Astir Beach, bringing its signature Capri-inspired charm, authentic Mediterranean flavors, and vibrant atmosphere to this world-famous destination. Additionally, the group will debut a new concept under the Lucia’s umbrella; Raw Bar by Lucia’s, offering freshly caught seafood, uplifting DJ sets, and refined cocktails. These additions will establish Astir Beach as a top destination for food enthusiasts and luxury seekers.

Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management, commented: “This expansion reflects 7 Management’s vision of creating unique, memorable experiences while growing our presence in exciting markets. Managing Astir Beach and introducing Lucia’s and our new raw bar concept highlights our dedication to creating exceptional hospitality experiences at iconic locations.”