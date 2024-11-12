5 Things to do at Louvre Abu Dhabi in winter 2024

Winter tends to spark the desire to venture outdoors, to see the world, to experience than before. And this year, Louvre Abu Dhabi is capitalising on this urge for adventure by offering you things to do that go beyond the silent battle of the gaze that occurs when you see a particularly captivating work of art.

Here’s a look at some cool things to do at the Abu Dhabi museum that’s surrounded by water and looks like an artist’s creation.

Paddle your way past in a catamaran: Prepare for an unforgettable journey on the Arabian Sea with an electric catamaran ride. As you set sail, the rooftop of the catamaran transforms into a mini exhibition. Enjoy stunning artworks displayed against the backdrop of the shimmering sea, including Embarkation of the Emperor, Suruga Satta Kaijo, and Map of the World. This ride is available from 10am to 10pm, and prices start at Dh210.

Go kayaking around the museum: You’ve probably heard of the super zen practice of moonlight yoga, but have you tired a moonlight ride on kayak yet? Whether you want to circle the enviorns during the day or under the sparkle of the skies, the Louvre has you covered. Kayaking sessions are available from Tuesday to Sunday at 5.30pm. Prices start at Dh126.

Winter Film Screenings: Have you caught film fever yet? Experience movies – there’s everything from Emirati cinema, classic space adventures. The movies are screened under the Dome, seating is free but the spaces are limited so hurry on over. This month, on the roster are lassics like 2001: A Space Odyssey on November 23 at 7pm, Frau Im Mond on February 8 at 7.30pm, as well as Adventures of Tintin- Destination Moon & Explorers on the Moon on February 22 at 7.30pm.

Immerse yourself in art: There’s a new way to experience art, and it’s called projection. The museum will be projecting masterpieces from the Post-Impressionist era – think works by Van Gogh, Cézanne, Gauguin, and more, available until February 9, 2025.

Discover new artists: Part of being an ‘art fan’ is discovering new talent. Art Here 2024 features contemporary artists from the GCC and North Africa. The show will run until December 15. With outdoor sculptures and innovative audio-visual installations to discover, the trip here is bound to be a treat.

Got you convinced to visit? Here's what you need to know: Tickets to the Louvre Abu Dhabi are Dh63. Seniors, those under 18 and certain other categories are exempt from paying for entry.The museum is closed on Monday. Galleries and exhibitions close at 6.30pm on weekdays and 8.30pm from Friday to Sunday.