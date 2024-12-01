25 years of redefining luxury: Celebrating the legacy of Burj Al Arab

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab on 1st December 2024. Since its opening in 1999, the hotel has redefined luxury hospitality in the UAE, with the iconic dhow sail-shaped landmark becoming a globally recognised symbol of excellence in tourism. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab continues to draw visitors from around the world with its promise of unparalleled, personalised luxury, exceptional experiences and the warmth of Arabian hospitality.

The 25th anniversary of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab marks a pivotal moment for the brand. Following the launch of a new visual identity earlier this year, Jumeirah continues to look to the future, with a focus on sustainable growth, regionally and internationally in gateway cities and resort destinations, while reaffirming its position as a game-changing industry leader in the luxury hospitality sphere. In line with this growth strategy, Jumeirah recently announced new properties including Jumeirah Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates and Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland.

Commenting on the anniversary, Thomas Meier, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “As we celebrate 25 years since we opened the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, we reflect on our legacy of excellence in luxury hospitality, inspired by the warmth and generosity of Arabian culture. This tradition of welcoming travellers to stay and share in culture and conversation is at the heart of our vision: to create not just beautiful destinations but spaces to connect the world. As we continue to expand internationally, we will embrace the future with the same pioneering spirit that redefined the industry. Our properties will continue to be a global majlis, offering the purposeful and unique opportunities for cultural connection that Jumeirah is renowned for.” For 25 years, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab has captivated the world with dazzling events and awe-inspiring stunts that have defied expectations, imagination and gravity itself. Adrenaline seekers have used the hotel’s helipad as a literal jumping-off point for some of their most outrageous achievements, such as when His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi of Skydive Dubai became the first skydiver to land on the helipad in 2013. The helipad has also provided the backdrop to multiple face-offs between sporting legends, from Andre Agassi and Roger Federer’s tennis match in the clouds in 2005, to Anthony Joshua and Seb Eubank’s sky-high fight in 2017. In recent years, the helipad has hosted iconic cultural moments such as David Guetta’s DJ set in 2021 as part of his United at Home series in aid of UNICEF and Dubai Cares, which raised funds for students and teachers affected by the pandemic. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab continues to set unprecedented standards of personalised luxury, from featuring butler service for every suite to its fleet of bespoke Rolls Royce motor cars. Skyview Bar once served what was at the time the world’s most expensive cocktail, the 27.321 (inspired by the bar’s location on the 27th floor, 321 metres high) which cost Dh27,321.

Beyond its attention-grabbing opulence, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is also central to Jumeirah’s ongoing efforts to be a good neighbour and preserve the places it calls home. The Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) is located at the iconic hotel, with thousands of critically endangered turtled rescued, rehabilitated and released back into the wild as part of Jumeirah’s ongoing ocean conservation efforts.