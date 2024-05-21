Want to reserve parking at Dubai mosque? Eligibility, requirements, validity; all you need to know

A guide on the types of student visas, documents required and process to apply
Dubai can get busy, especially during peak hours. On Fridays, mosques can get packed, making parking difficult for those who are there to pray and pay their respects.
It's a good thing that imams and muezzins in the emirate can apply to reserve a parking space at mosques.
Here's how:
Before you apply for a reservation permit, make sure your requirements are ready. You need to prepare:
Once the application is approved, you can check your virtual permit details through the website.
Once approved, you will get your parking permit card.
The parking reservation permit is valid for one year, and renewable.
You can use this to reserve a parking space at a mosque, especially on busy days like Friday. You can also lend your permit to your first or second degree relatives.
You must be a Dubai resident to be able to apply. You have to remember that only one parking per imam and one parking per muezzin may be reserved.
In case of private mosques, your sponsorship should be on the mosque’s sponsor or the developer that built.
It is worth nothing that the permit is not valid for other already reserved parking spaces.
