Want to attend a Dubai concert? How to grab tickets, 'early bird' deals; your complete guide

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 1:44 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 1:46 PM

Dubai regularly offers its residents and visitors great concert line ups, bringing some of the biggest names in the industry like Ed Sheeran, Hans Zimmer, Charlie Puth, and Demi Lovato among others.

With so much musical performances from international artists and local talents being organised in the emirate, it can be challenging to keep track of all the gigs.

Sometimes, concert tickets can be expensive. Do you want to explore the Dubai concert scene without breaking the bank? Here's your guide:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Look up the Dubai Calendar

Keeping up with the musical entertainment listings makes it easier to plan your schedule and budget your finances.

You can check the Dubai calendar through Visitdubai.com, the official events calendar of the city, where you can see event listings, as well as attractions and trip plans.

Go to the website and click 'Dubai Calendar' to know what shows are happening and when. To see if there are available promos and discounts to the concert you want to go to, click 'Deals & Offers'.

You can also download the Dubai calendar app. Switch on your app alerts so you'll get notifications for shows, as well as discounts and deals.

Check out ticketing websites

Ticket-selling platforms, such as Platimumlist, Coca-Cola arena, Virgin Megastore, and Ticketmaster, offer a variety of concert listings.

By checking these websites, you can see all the upcoming concerts in Dubai. You will also see how much it costs, helping you decide which shows to attend.

Always be on the look out for 'early bird' deals, where they offer you a discount when you buy the tickets weeks or days in advance.

When buying your concert tickets from Platinumlist and Ticketmaster, for instance, if the show you're going to has a promotion, you can just type in the promo code, and you're set.

Some websites don't give out your tickets right after you paid for them. When you book tickets from Coca-cola arena, you have to remember that they will send your E-Tickets seven days before the event day. Make sure to check your email so you don't miss it.

Join online groups, communities

Sometimes, people cancel their concert plans at the last minute due to circumstances such as a sudden change in their schedule or financial situation. Instead of letting their concert tickets go to waste, they sell them at a much lower price.

You can join 'UAE Concerts discounted Tickets' group on Facebook. Since it is a huge group, members sell their concert tickets there to ensure maximum visibility of their listings.

You can also join relevant Reddit groups, where you can ask members of the group if any of them are selling tickets to the show you want to go to. If the tickets to the concert you want to go is sold out, you can make a post on both groups and ask if any of the members is selling their ticket. Research the venue It is best to be informed on the venue you’re attending. It is important to know what you need to bring with you, and what you can't bring with you. Most concert venues don't allow backpacks, as well as cans and bottles of any kind. If you don't drive and the venue isn't accessible by public transportation, you might need to allocate a separate budget for taxi. Attending concerts at Coca-cola arena is convenient for non-drivers. You can take the metro and get off at the Dubai Mall metro station. Just cross the footbridge to the other side, make your way through the parking lot, and then you'll see the arena. If you drive, try to get a bit of general information about parking and traffic flow, so your concert experience can be as seamless as possible.

ALSO READ: