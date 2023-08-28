Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 11:19 AM

Citizens of 82 countries from across the globe can enter the UAE without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Visitors may receive one of two possible visas on arrival: either a 30-day entry visa, which is extendable for 10 days, or a 90-day one.

Those from GCC countries can use their passports or their Identity Card to enter, and do not require a visa or a sponsor.

Indian citizens holding an ordinary passport can get a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and can apply for a 14-day extension. However, their passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival, and the traveller must have a visit visa or permanent residency card issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, or any EU country.

The authority has stated that visitors that are not eligible for visa-free entry or a visa upon arrival would require an entry permit which would be issued by their sponsor before they enter the country.

The issuance of this entry permit by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs depends on the purpose of the visit to the UAE.

According to latest information on the ministry’s official website, citizens from 115 countries require a visa to enter the UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs encourages those interested in visiting the UAE to check for latest visa updates on its official website. Details of visa requirements can also be found on the official website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. Otherwise, airlines can also be contacted for the latest information.

