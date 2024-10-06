US visa appointments in UAE: Why residents face delays; how to minimise application risk

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 2:40 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 2:59 PM

As the demand for US visas continues to grow, UAE residents increasingly feel the impact of lengthy appointment wait times. Current estimates suggest that applicants from some countries face delays of nine to 12 months, with some nationalities facing even longer waits of up to two years.

According to Anastasia Yanchenko, commercial director of Visa Services, there are several reasons for these lengthy wait times. "The differences in wait times can be attributed to the applicant's passport. UAE passport holders enjoy a shorter queue than their counterparts from countries with higher demand and fewer available appointments.

"For instance, while UAE citizens can access a more streamlined process, the wait for those holding Indian or Russian passports is about a year. In contrast, it's approximately two years for Iranian passport holders," Anastasia said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

One of the factors contributing to these delays is the global accessibility of US visa applications. Individuals from various countries, including those without US embassies or those who have faced visa rejections in their home nations, also apply from the UAE. This influx of applications has led to a bottleneck in processing times.

Anastasia explained that many travellers opt to combine their trips to Dubai with visa applications. "The 'American dream' continues to draw people from the region, further compounding the situation and delaying the process for UAE residents. Many view Dubai as a temporary hub, as they seek to travel further."

Anastasia Yanchenko

Certain countries such as Oman and Kyrgyzstan have imposed local restrictions on US visa applications without a local residence permit, pushing more applicants to the UAE for their visa needs.

Various services are available for those looking to expedite their visa appointment, including reaching out to specialists who can help navigate the appointment booking process, ensuring that applicants can secure available slots more efficiently.

To minimise risk in the visa application process and the prospect of a visa refusal, it is essential to follow key guidelines. Ensuring your application is complete, providing accurate documentation, and presenting a compelling case can significantly improve the chances of a successful outcome.

Here are some effective strategies to help strengthen your application:

Do not lie to the consul (neither during the interview nor on the application) — if this is discovered, a refusal will follow.

Demonstrate strong ties to your home country through property ownership, children in school, and transparent banking history.

Having a good travel history also matters. If the consul sees that you've travelled to the UK or Europe and returned to your home country, it's a small plus for you.

Have a clear purpose for your trip. A travel plan should include where you are going, why, where you will stay, etc.

Pay close attention to preparing for the interview. If applying through service providers, applicants can be guided by them on what to expect during the interview, including how to behave and how to respond to questions.

As residents face long wait times for US visas, understanding the factors behind the delays and finding solutions can help make the journey smoother for those seeking to travel to the United States.