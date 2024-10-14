UAE visa: Now, GCC residents can extend e-visa for additional 30 days

Residents of GCC countries and their companions can apply for a 30-day e-visa to enter UAE and this can be extended for an additional 30 days, the UAE Digital Government announced on Monday.

Earlier, GCC residents were not allowed to extend their visas within the UAE. They had to leave the country and apply for a new entry visa if needed.

The e-visa is a prerequisite for residents in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar to enter UAE. The online application can be processed through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or through the smart channels of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

However, GCC expats and their companions travelling to UAE must note the following conditions regarding eVisa applications:

Approval notification: E-visas will be sent to registered email address once the application is approved

Travelling with sponsor: Application for GCC expats and companions (family members) travelling with GCC citizens will not be approved if the sponsor is not travelling along with them

Entry permit validity:

GCC residents: The entry permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue, allowing a stay of 30 days from the date of entry. This visa is extendable for an additional 30 days.

Companions of GCC citizens: The entry permit is valid for 60 days from the date of issue, permitting a stay of 60 days from the date of entry. This visa is extendable for an additional 60 days.

Entry denial conditions:

If a GCC resident's visa is expired or cancelled upon arrival, entry will be denied.

If the profession of the GCC resident is found to be changed after the issuance of his entry permit, the entry permit holder will not be granted entry

Residency validity: GCC residency must be valid for at least one year from the date of arrival.

Passport validity: The passport of GCC residents must be valid at least 6 months from the arrival date.