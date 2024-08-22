UAE visa amnesty: Typing centres flooded with calls from overstaying residents

KT file photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 5:15 PM

With only a few days left before the UAE rolls out its two-month visa amnesty scheme from September 1, typing centres are inundated with calls and enquiries from overstaying expats who wish to regularise their residency status.

During the grace period, illegal residents will have the opportunity to get their fines waived so they can either fly home or stay in the country.

“We have been receiving a lot of enquiries from residency visa overstayers. They have a lot of questions, asking us about how to process the documents and how to apply to regularise their status,” said Firose Khan, operation manager at Arabian Business Centre.

Khan admitted that as they tackled all these queries, they couldn't say much about the procedure because they were also waiting for details from immigration authorities.

“In a couple of days from now, we will be receiving more information from the authorities, and our online portal will be updated,” he said.

Procedures and requirements

Mohammed Dawood Shahbuddin of Seven City Document Clearing Services said his agency was also getting several calls every single day. "These overstayers really want to regularise their status," he said.

Explaining some details about the amnesty process, Shahbuddin said an overstayer could submit their documents to them and they would turn them over to an Amer centre. Once the application is approved by the authorities, an outpass will be issued and the illegal resident will have 14 days to exit the country.

“The overstayer will have to either get an offer letter from a company and apply for a visa to continue staying here or leave the country," he added.

Clarifications awaited

Many typing centres, however, are yet to receive full instructions from the authorities.