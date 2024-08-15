UAE visa amnesty: 'Smooth transition' for overstayers discussed at govt meeting

Photo: X / Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM

UAE authorities on Wednesday discussed how the upcoming visa amnesty scheme would be implemented from September 1.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) met key representatives from various government entities to ensure a smooth transition for overstayers who would benefit from the two-month grace period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ICP announced earlier this month that residency visa violators would have the chance to get their fines waived and regularise their status or exit the country without legal repercussions. Illegals can either choose to stay in the UAE on a new visa or leave for good.

Individuals who overstayed their residence visas won't have to pay the Dh50-per-day penalty.