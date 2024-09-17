UAE visa amnesty: Scheme covers only those in country, excludes violators who left before September 1

Civil society organisations in the emirate must be licensed by the Community Development Authority
The ongoing two-month visa amnesty programme covers only those who are in the UAE and does not include absconders or violators who have left the country prior to the start of the amnesty on September 1, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has reiterated in an advisory on Tuesday.
ICP added individuals subject to criminal deportation orders are not covered by the amnesty initiative. “Such cases must be resolved through judicial processes before any benefits or exemptions can be applied,” ICP added.
The amnesty programme will run until October 31 this year. Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP director-general, urged violators to take advantage of this opportunity to regularise their status, underscoring: “The visa amnesty provides a unique chance to resolve legal issues, secure employment, or depart the UAE without facing additional penalties.”
For infants, Al Khaili noted that a birth certificate and a valid passport or return document are required to settle their status during the amnesty period.
For those choosing to leave the UAE, Al Khaili emphasised the need for a valid passport or travel document to obtain a departure permit.
He advised that travel tickets should be booked only after securing the departure permit to ensure a seamless exit. There will be no re-entry ban for those who will avail of the amnesty.
