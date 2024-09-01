UAE visa amnesty: Man who spent night outside GDRFA among first to be offered job

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 11:41 AM

The story of Hamza Gul, the man who spent a sleepless night outside the GDRFA in Al Awir, caught the attention of several companies present at the amnesty tent after Khaleej Times' report on his struggle. Gul became one of the first to receive an offer letter on the spot.

He is among hundreds of illegal residents who have come to the GDRFA tent in Al Awir to regularise their status for a better future.

“When I was told I had been offered a job, I couldn't believe it,” said Gul. “After everything I have been through, this is truly a blessing. It feels like my life is finally turning around for the better.”

On August 31, Gul arrived outside GDRFA in Al Awir and spent the night on the streets in hopes of regularising his status during the ongoing amnesty programme. Months of uncertainty have now come to an end in a life-changing opportunity, as he was hired by Transguard Group as a cleaner.

After losing his previous job, he spent months without a stable place to live, relying on the generosity of friends and even resorting to sleeping on the streets. With his visa cancelled and no job prospects, Gul’s hopes were diminishing until the amnesty programme provided him with much-needed relief.

“I was totally lost and didn't know what to do next,” said Gul. “But now, thanks to this opportunity, I can start afresh. This is more than just a job; it is a chance to rebuild my life.”

Hamza has been taken to Transguard Group’s camp in Jebel Ali in the company’s van, with plans to process his visa soon. “Hamza approached us, introducing himself and highlighting the relevant skills and experience he could bring to Transguard. We had read about him in Khaleej Times, and he seemed like a good fit for our company,” said Shahid Muhammed, the hiring manager at Transguard stationed at Al Awir Tent.