UAE visa amnesty: How Filipinos can apply for replacement of lost passport

The Philippine missions in the UAE have issued guidelines for services they are extending to Filipinos who are seeking UAE visa amnesty, including how to apply for a replacement for lost passports.

Applicants who absconded from their employers may inquire at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai if their passports were surrendered and turned over to them.

If the passport is not among those turned over to the embassy or consulate, the applicant must file a police report and request a lost passport certificate. In Dubai, this can be done through Dubai Police's website or mobile application. Lost passport certificates may also be acquired from the police station that has jurisdiction over the area where the applicant's visa was issued.

Requirements

Personal appearance of applicant

Photocopy of first page of lost passport (if available)

Birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). A transcribed birth certificate from the LCR (local civil registry) is required when entries in PSA birth certificate are blurred or unreadable. Report of birth duly authenticated by PSA is required if the applicant is born abroad.

Valid ID with 3 photocopies

Affidavit of loss executed at the Philippine missions (original and 2 photocopies)

Police report issued by the police with English translation (original and 2 photocopies)

Additional supporting documents that may be required.

Fees

Filipino residents who have lost their passport need to pay Dh600 for replacement. They also need to pay Dh100 for affidavit of loss document.

For new passport application of minors and renewal of expired passports, details can be found on the Philippine Consulate website.

Processing time