UAE visa amnesty: Dubai's GDRFA clarifies centres where overstaying expats can apply

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:28 PM

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said they are all set to accept applicants for the UAE visa amnesty programme that will start on Sunday, September 1, and will run for two months until October 30 this year.

The GDRFA confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday that applicants can go to any of the 86 Amer centres across Dubai, in addition to the designated location at the GDRFA centre in Al Awir.

Amer centres will handle the ’change status’ and all services for those wishing to stay in the country, as well as issue departure permits for those with biometric fingerprints (those who have Emirates ID).

The GDRFA’s Al Awir Centre, meanwhile, will serve as the fingerprinting facility and will also issue departure permits for those wishing to leave the country.

Any visa violator is allowed to leave the UAE after availing of the amnesty without any administrative restrictions preventing their return to the country. This means, there will be no ban stamp on the passport and they can re-enter the UAE on valid visa.

Commitment to tolerance and respect of law

Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of the GDRFA, said the amnesty programme “reflects the UAE's humanitarian values and Dubai's commitment to tolerance, community compassion, respect, and the rule of law".

Maj-Gen Salah Al Qamzi, GDRFA's assistant director-general for follow-up of violators and foreigners affairs, assured that their teams would process customer procedures efficiently and provide all necessary facilities.

He urged those wishing to take advantage of the amnesty scheme “to obtain information only from official sources and verify information through the GDRFA call centre at 8005111, which operates 24/7".