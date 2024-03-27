UAE residents' guide to e-visas for GCC countries: Validity, documents, process explained

It's an easy-to-use tool that can show you the result in an instant; here's a step-by-step guide
The GCC countries, inspired by the extensive European Schengen travel visa system, have unanimously approved a unified tourist permit. This unified visa will facilitate unrestricted movement among residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.
While the Schengen-style visa is in the process of implementation, citizens of GCC nations can still benefit from their current visa-free travel privileges. Additionally, other residents can enjoy hassle-free travel through e-visa services.
Here's a breakdown of the process for applying for an e-visa in each Gulf nation:
UAE citizens enjoy visa-free travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. However, residents have the option to apply for e-visa, which grants a validity period of 1 year and permits stays of up to 90 days per visit. The e-visa is available in two types, single entry e-visa, and multiple entry e-visa; fees are Dh452 for a single entry visa.
Requirements:
Visa application process:
UAE citizens can travel to Oman visa-free, while residents can opt for e-visa. Visitors can apply for this visa online through the Royal Oman Police website, allowing a stay of 28 days. Visitors can extend their visas for an extra week if necessary. The visa costs OMR 5.
Required documents:
Valid passport: You need a scanned copy of your valid passport. Your passport must be valid for 6 months from your date of entry.
Passport photo: The photo must be recent with a white background.
Resident permit: You need a copy of your residence permit. Your permit must be valid when you enter Oman.
Visa application process:
Nationalities from 102 countries can enter Qatar visa-free, and all others can apply for an e-visa using the Hayya platform online.
Depending on the passports they hold, residents have the option to obtain either a 90-day or a 30-day visit visa for Qatar. UAE residents who require the Qatar e-visa will have to pay QAR 100.
The Qatar e-Visa application is straightforward and uncomplicated. It consists of 3 easy steps - fill in the application form with your personal data and travel details, upload the essential documentation in PDF format, and make the payment for the processing of your application.
Required documents:
Visa application process:
Bahrain offers various types of visit visas tailored to the residency status and duration of stay for GCC residents and visitors. These include a two-week single-entry visa for GCC residents, a one-month multiple-entry visa for GCC visitors, a three-month multiple-entry visa for GCC residents, and a one-year multiple-entry visa for GCC residents. Each visa type has its conditions and validity period. Additionally, Bahrain also provides on-arrival visa services for eligible individuals. Visa fees differ as per the length of the visit.
Required terms of service:
Validity conditions:
Entry conditions:
Required documents:
Visa application process:
Travellers holding a valid UAE passport will not require visa to enter Kuwait. If you hold a foreign passport and a GCC residency card, you must obtain an e-visa before you can travel to Kuwait. This applies to all foreigners living in the UAE. The e-visa issued by the Kuwait portal is valid for up to 30 days.
The application process for the Kuwait online visa for UAE residents is quick, and it involves submitting a few basic personal details, passport information, and answering some security questions.
Requirements:
Eligibility: Individuals applying for a Kuwait visa from Dubai and the UAE must be either of the following: A resident of the UAE with a GCC residency permit that will be valid for at least 6 months. A national of one of the eligible countries listed below.
Passport validity: The applicant must have a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of application.
Security: There must be no security restrictions imposed on the applicant that would prevent them from entering Kuwait.
Visa compliance: Visitors must comply with all conditions of their visa when in Kuwait. Those who have breached the terms of their visa on previous occasions (such as staying in the country longer than permitted) may be denied a new visa.
Visa application process:
The Kuwait e-visa processing time is within 24 hours (except Friday, Saturday & holidays in Kuwait). However, some applications may take longer, up to three (3) business days, upon completion of the Kuwait e-visa application form.
