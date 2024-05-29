E-Paper

UAE residence visa: 4 health centres to stop medical fitness test services

Authorities specify alternative centres where visa applicants could get the test done

Web Desk
File photo used for illustrative purposes
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 12:46 PM

Some UAE public health centres will stop offering medical fitness tests for residence visa applications starting June 3, authorities said.

The Emirates Health Services (EHC) recently confirmed the closure, stressing that the service will remain accessible in other centres.


Here are the four health centres that will no longer conduct medical fitness tests for visas:

  • Ajman Public Health Centre
  • Ras Al Khaimah Public Health Centre
  • Umm Al Quwain Public Health Centre
  • Fujairah Public Health Centre

All expats who are applying for residence visas have to undergo medical fitness tests. A report confirming that one is "medically fit" is necessary for the application to be approved. (Click here for a quick guide to the process, including the fees involved.)


Applicants in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah may avail of the service at other EHS centres in the emirate, including:

Ajman

  • Mushairef Residence Medical Examination Centre
  • Al Nuaimiya Residence Medical Examination Centre

Ras Al Khaimah

  • Dahan Residence Medical Examination Centre
  • RAKZ Residence Medical Examination Centre

Umm Al Quwain

  • Al Madar Residence Medical Examination Centre

Fujairah

  • Al Amal Residence Medical Examination Centre
  • Mina Tower Residence Medical Examination Centre

ALSO READ:

