UAE: No extension of visa amnesty after October 31; stricter measures, deportations to follow

There will be no extension of the amnesty programme that ends on October 31, the ICP announced on Monday.

The ICP added there will be deportations and tightening of measures with inclusion of violators on the no-entry list.

Intensive inspection campaigns are being conducted in residential areas and companies where violators are located.

The administration is monitoring their locations and will impose fines and deport them from the country with no possibility of entering the UAE unless fines are settled.

The administration urges those who have received exit permits to leave before the deadline, as some have not yet departed. There will be no leniency, even in the courts; inspection campaigns will continue to apprehend violators and deport them, placing them on the list of individuals banned from entering the country in the future. ALSO READ: UAE visa amnesty: 500 exit permits, 600 passports issued by Indian consulate to overstayers