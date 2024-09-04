E-Paper

UAE: Illegal expats must show work permit to continue residing in country, says top official

Overstaying expats are urged to ensure they have the necessary documents before approaching GDRFA centres to avoid delays

SM Ayaz Zakir
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri (KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad)
Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:18 AM

Overstayers in the UAE seeking to regularise their residency status and continue residing in the country will be required to produce a work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a senior official has confirmed.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, highlighted the importance of this document in the regularisation process. “Overstaying expats who wish to continue residing in the UAE must present a valid MoHRE work permit as part of their application to legalise their residency status. A company’s offer letter is not an authentic document,” said Al Marri.


“This requirement ensures that only those with legitimate employment are permitted to remain in the country which supports our efforts,” he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This requirement is part of the ongoing amnesty programme, which aims to assist individuals in correcting their residency status without facing legal consequences. According to Al Marri, the work permit shows that the person is employed at a company and is contributing to the UAE's economy.

“The work permit serves as verification that the applicant has a lawful job in the UAE, which is an important factor in allowing them to stay,” Al Marri added. “Our goal is to ensure that the process is smooth and that individuals can legally continue their lives in the UAE.”

Overstaying expats seeking to take advantage of the amnesty programme are encouraged to gather all necessary documentation, including the work permit, before approaching respective centres to regularise their status. This will help prevent delays in the process.

“We encourage all those who are eligible to take advantage of this amnesty program. Our goal is to provide a pathway for people to stay in the UAE legally, and we are here to support them in this process,” he added.

The amnesty programme, that aims to rectify illegal residents' status without facing fines, ban, or legal action, has already seen thousands of them applying for regularisation.

SM Ayaz Zakir

