UAE Golden Visa: Dh30,000 basic salary must for eligible professionals?

The minimum salary requirement for 10-year visa excludes allowances, say immigration experts

by

Sahim Salim
Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:53 AM

UAE-based professionals who are eligible for the Golden Visa need to have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000 to apply for the long-term residency. Immigration experts and residents who had their applications rejected told Khaleej Times that the minimum salary requirement excludes allowances.

Compensation packages in the UAE are typically a mix of basic salaries and allowances like housing and transport, among others.


Nofisatu Mojidi, senior manager at the Dubai office of immigrations services firm Fragomen, said: “The salary requirements for the UAE Golden Visa have indeed changed. Previously, under the ‘Scientists & Specialists’ pathway, applicants needed a minimum gross salary of Dh30,000 per month, including allowances. (Now), the requirement has shifted to a basic salary of Dh30,000 per month, excluding any allowances.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The change essentially means that eligible professionals who meet the Dh30,000 threshold through their total compensation package cannot get the 10-year visa.

A customer care agent from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed the development. Khaleej Times has reached out to the ICP for an official comment.

Another immigration expert, Firosekhan, operation manager at Dubai-based Arabian Business Centre, also said only applicants with Dh30,000 basic salary were getting the long-term visa. He added that those with designations like ‘manager’ and ‘director’ on the visa; or professions like engineers and doctor find it easier to get the residency.

In 2022, the UAE had expanded its coveted Golden Visa scheme to include skilled professionals in disciplines like medicine, sciences and engineering, information technology, business and administration, education, law, culture and social sciences.

What the change means

According to Mojidi, the change to a minimum basic salary requirement means that the “bar has been raised” for prospective Golden Visa applicants.

“This new criterion emphasises the UAE’s intent to attract exceptionally talented individuals with substantial earning capacity. It also means that current applicants in the pre-approval stage might face difficulties securing their final approval, and existing Golden Visa holders may struggle to meet the new requirements at the time of renewal, potentially affecting their eligibility,” she added.

Enquiries, concerns

Mojidi said there has a “noticeable increase” in enquiries from clients regarding these changes.

“Many are worried about their ability to meet the new basic salary requirement, especially those who previously qualified under the old criteria by including allowances. In response, we … guide clients towards alternative pathways to the Golden Visa. For instance, in Dubai, we assist in securing nominations from principal government authorities for individuals with unique skills or qualifications.”

As per prevailing rules, in addition to the basic salary requirement, applicants must have a valid employment contract and a labour permit; belong to the first or second professional level as per MoHRE classification; hold at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent in their field; possess a professional practice permit for roles like physicians, pharmacists, or teachers; and have comprehensive health insurance covering themselves and their family members.

Sahim Salim

