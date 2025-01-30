UAE: Faster online visa services as ICP revamps website; new features unveiled

KT Photo: File

A new and improved website for UAE visa and residency services went live on Thursday, promising a "faster, more efficient, and secure" experience for users.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has revamped its website, introducing new features that make it easier for users to access services anytime, anywhere.

Loading time has improved so delays are minimised. Plus, the interface is now more user-friendly, the authority said.

Here are the new features on the enhanced ICP website:

Voice navigation: This can help users search for information and services effortlessly, without having to type or scroll.

Interactive guide: This tool, which categorises ICP services, allows users to quickly access the necessary information, conditions, and procedures for each service, facilitating smoother application processes.

Flexible access options: This includes features that support diverse reading and browsing requirements, ensuring that users can easily find the services with improved colours, fonts, and navigation.

"We are dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality services around the clock, and this new platform reflects our commitment to enhancing their experience," said Maj-Gen Suhail Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP. Through the website, customers can also stay updated on the latest developments, initiatives, projects, activities, and events conducted by the authority.