UAE extends 14-day exit pass validity for visa amnesty-seekers

The UAE government has decided to provide overstayers with more flexibility, says top official

by

SM Ayaz Zakir

 /

Sara AlKuwari
Photo: KT file
Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:36 AM

Overstayers who were granted visa amnesty now have until October 31 to leave the country, UAE authorities announced on Tuesday.

Previously, the exit pass given to amnesty-seekers was valid only for 14 days; now, this grace period has been extended until the end of the scheme, an official confirmed to Khaleej Times.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lt-Gen Salem Bin Ali, director of the client happiness department, told KT that the UAE Government decided to provide overstayers with more flexibility in their departure timeline.

“Previously, those who availed of the amnesty were required to leave within 14 days of receiving it. Today, we have extended this grace period until the end of the amnesty period,” the official said.

The extended period will be clearly stated on the outpass issued to amnesty-seekers, allowing them to leave the country at any point within this timeframe, he added.

Lt-Gen Bin Ali, however, urged overstayers to leave as soon as possible, warning that delaying their departure could mean paying more for their flight tickets as airfares rise during the busy winter season.

“We request amnesty-seekers not to wait until the last moment to leave, as airfares tend to rise during the winter months,” he said.

The amnesty programme provides an opportunity for overstayers to regularise their status and leave the UAE without facing penalties, offering a new chance to start afresh.

More to follow

SM Ayaz Zakir
Sara AlKuwari

