UAE visa amnesty: How to apply if you have lost your passport

As the UAE’s amnesty programme starts on September 1, offering overstayers a chance to regularise their status, social workers and the Pakistan Consulate have stepped in to guide those without passports on how to secure an outpass to leave the UAE.

Mohammed Saleh, the Pakistan Press Consul, said that overstayers without passports “will need to gather all their documents and visit the consulate to obtain an outpass."

After the outpass* is issued by the embassy or consulate, overstayers can apply for the exit permit** in ICP centres throughout UAE, approved typing centres, as well as online through ICP electronic channels. In Dubai, all Amer centres will provide amnesty, along with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai centre in Al Awir.

"Once issued, they must leave the country within the expiry period of the amnesty,” said Saleh.

For those who do not possess a passport and wish to leave the country, Abdullah Kamampalam, a social worker based in Sharjah, advised them to visit their respective consulates to request an outpass, which will be issued within 2-3 working days. Those who wish to stay in the country can also contact the consulate.

“Indian nationals who do not have a passport and wish to continue their stay in the UAE, they can apply for a new passport at BLS, while others should follow the respective procedures at their consulates,” said Kamampalam.

“Once the necessary details and documents are obtained, overstayers can apply for amnesty without paying any fines,” he said.

“After the issuance of the required document and acceptance of amnesty, the overstayer will have 14 days to either leave the country or continue their stay in the UAE by providing an offer letter from a company,” added Kamampalam.

With the amnesty scheme, the UAE seeks to provide a clear and accessible pathway for overstayers, allowing them to regularise their residency status or return to their home countries without facing penalties.

As part of this effort, the Pakistan Consulate has set up a dedicated helpline to assist with queries related to the amnesty programme. The emergency helpline, available even outside of regular working hours, can be reached at +971 56 647 2721. This number is specifically for outpass-related information, ensuring that overstayers have the support they need to navigate the amnesty process smoothly.

Social workers have strongly urged all overstayers to take immediate steps to regularise their status within the stipulated time frame provided by the UAE's amnesty programme. “If people who are overstaying do not regularise their status now, they risk facing severe consequences later on,” said Kamampalam. “It is crucial for all overstayers to act swiftly and take advantage of this opportunity to correct their residency status and avoid any complications that might arise if they fail to comply with the regulations.”