UAE firms can process labour cards for amnesty seekers without fines, confirms top official

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:12 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 5:22 PM

Companies in the UAE will be able to process labour cards for overstaying employees within the country without any fines or penalties. This has been confirmed by authorities in Dubai.

“All fines have been removed from the system for people who have availed amnesty, and those who will come to us to avail the amnesty will see their fines completely waived off,” said Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times. “This is part of our effort to provide everyone with a fresh start and to show that the UAE is committed to helping those who want to stay and work here legally.”

Al Marri highlighted the UAE government's commitment to ensuring that the visa amnesty process is as smooth and accessible as possible. The removal of fines, which is a significant financial burden for many, is a step in encouraging individuals to come forward and rectify their residency status.

Meanwhile, public relations officers and immigration experts have confirmed that several companies have been able to apply for labour cards of overstaying residents who have applied for amnesty without any fines.

“One transportation company approached me to get a labour card for an employee who had overstay fines of over Dh4,000 until August 31,” said Moosa T of IDS Documents Clearing Service. “He has already applied for his amnesty and today we requested for his change of visa at the Amer center. The company was then able to issue the labour card for the employee paying just the processing fee and he has been regularised now.”

On Sunday, the UAE began a two-month amnesty, providing hope for thousands of illegal residents. Currently, those who are staying illegally in the country can choose to leave without any penalties or convert their visa into a residency visa if they are hired. On Monday, hundreds turned up at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) tent in Al Awir in a bid to regularise their status.

Experts have advised all residents to use this opportunity to get a fresh start. “This is one of the best times for those who have overstayed illegally due to their circumstances,” said Abdul Gafoor, general manager of Al Mas Businessmen Service. “This amnesty allows people to leave the country without any penalties and does not slap a ban on them. This means they can always return for another job. Those who find a job here and want to move to the company’s visa, that is also possible. It is really a golden opportunity.”

Good pool of workers

Several companies have come forward to hire illegal expats who want to continue staying in the country. Some have even set up counters at the GRFA tent to accept CVs and conduct interviews. One such company is Hotpack.