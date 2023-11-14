Retirement visa in Dubai: Cost, eligibility; all you need to know

In the dynamic landscape of the professional world, individuals may find themselves fighting with feelings of inferiority, stopping their ability to thrive and contribute fully in the workplace
In November 2021, the UAE government introduced amendments to the law, allowing expat residents to stay in the country after retirement.
Residents who have retired and are above the age of 55 can apply for a 5-year long-term visa. They can also sponsor their spouses and children.
Here is all you need to know about the visa:
The following criteria must be fulfilled for a resident to be eligible for the retirement visa, according to Visit Dubai:
The first step is to choose your option. If you are going via the savings option, you will be dealing with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). For property-based applications, the relevant authority is the Dubai Land Department (DLD).
For the GDRFA, you need to go the website https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae, select the ‘Individuals’ login option, and register to start a new application. You can follow the prompts on the screen and submit the online form.
For the DLD, however, the applicant must visit the real estate regulating agency’s office in person to proceed with the application.
All the four options require the following documents:
1. Passport copy of applicant and dependents – spouse and children
2. Marriage certificate copy – if you are sponsoring your spouse
3. Copy of current visa of applicant and dependents – if you are a UAE resident
4. Copy of Emirates IDs of applicant and dependents – if you are a UAE resident
The additional documents required depend on the option you choose.
For Option 1, the income-based application, you need:
For Option 2, the savings-based application, you need:
For Option 3, the property-based application, you need:
If the property is owned by a company, the applicant must have 100% ownership of the company. In the case of shared ownership, the applicant's share should be at least Dh1 million.
If unmortgaged, the property must be fully paid, and if mortgaged, the payment to date should be a minimum of Dh1 million. It cannot be an off-plan property.
You can put forward multiple properties with a combined value of Dh1 million, as long as they meet all the criteria.
For Option 4, the property-and-savings-based application, you need:
If your application is approved by the GDRFA or DLD, a total of Dh3,714.75 per applicant must be paid. The amount covers all the visa-related expenses, including entry permit, visa status adjustment, residency stamping, Emirates ID, medical examination and management fees.
