'Perfect timing': New UAE visa-on-arrival rule for Indians to help meet winter travel demand

Travel agents in the UAE have welcomed the move by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) to provide more Indian nationals with visa-on-arrival to the country.

“We are expecting our business to go up by at least 15 to 17 per cent with this move,” said Praveen Chawdhary from Saffron Travel and Tourism. “People who usually travel to EU or UK from India often prefer to transit through the UAE, either when going or while returning. Now that they have the option to get visa on arrival, most travellers will choose to spend at least one or two extra days here and explore the UAE before continuing with the journey.”

According to the rules announced on Thursday, Indian nationals who hold tourist visas to the UK and EU countries will be able to get a visa on arrival. Previously, this was available only to those who hold residence or tourist visas to the US, as well as those with residencies in the UK and EU.

Safeer Mahamood, general manager at Smart Travels gave similar figures. “Based on our historical data, we are expecting the demand for our services to increase at least by 10 to 15 percent especially among transit passengers,” he said.

“And it comes at a great time too because between November and March is the peak travel season. There are several groups of people who will be flying to Europe to visit their families. Now, these people will choose to transit through the UAE and stay here for a day or two before

Perfect time

For Indian tourist Ibrahim Babu, the move comes at a “perfect time”. He and his wife are planning to travel to Italy in April to attend their son’s convocation and this new rule means they will now be able to get visa on arrival in the UAE.

“My sister lives in Dubai and she had been asking me to transit through the UAE when returning from Italy,” he said. “However, I didn’t want to take the additional hassle of getting the visit visa so I refused. Today, as soon as the news came out, she messaged me. Since it is visa on arrival, my wife and I are seriously considering spending a week in Dubai on the way back. It is definitely a good move that has come at the perfect time for me.”

Transiting through UAE According to Safeer, the demand for transiting through the UAE is extremely popular. “From November to March, on an average we arrange tour packages for at least 50 families per month who transit through Dubai before or after their trip to EU or UK,” he said. “This will increase with the new rules.” Praveen said that the visa on arrival option for those holding US tourist and residency visas is extremely popular to. “In the last month, we alone have seen close to 60 Indian families who have chosen to transit through the UAE and spend some time here during their trip to the US,” he said. “Earlier, Etihad Airways even had an offer which allowed people to take a journey break in the UAE when flying to or from the US. That was also extremely popular. I commend the government’s decision to expand the scope of this programme as it will definitely bring in more tourists to the country.” ALSO READ: UAE offers visa-on-arrival, longer stay periods to more Indians