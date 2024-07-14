Overstayed in UAE? Get exit permit in 7 steps; requirements, fees, all you need to know

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:02 AM

Some UAE visitors unintentionally overstay in the UAE – incurring a fine of Dh50 per day amongst a slew of other penalties.

If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time, and have gotten all charges against you cleared by paying the fine you have incurred – then you will also need an exit permit or out pass to leave the country.

Applying for one is relatively easy and can be done online, here is everything you need to know about it:

Documents needed

Personal photo Passport copy Entry visa or Residence visa

Fees

Request fees: Dh200

Electronic service fee: Dh150

This payment can only take place online via credit card.