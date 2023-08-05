Now, change UAE residence visa data online; get automatic Emirates ID replacement

Here's how to catch the celestial spectacles in Dubai
UAE residents who need to change any information on their visas are now able to do so with a few taps and clicks on online platforms, according to local media reports.
Once a request for residence visa amendments is made, an application for Emirates ID replacement will also be created automatically.
This online service has been confirmed by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), according to a report published by Arabic news outlet Al Khaleej.
Those who wish to avail of it can log into the authority's official website (www.icp.gov.ae) or the UAEICP smart app.
Among the residence visa data that can be modified online are "personal information, profession, passport information, or nationality (in the event of obtaining a new nationality)", the report said.
To apply for the service, residents must submit the following documents:
To complete the process, a Dh200 fee must be paid. In case an application is rejected due to insufficient details or any discrepancies, the payment will be refunded, according to the report.
