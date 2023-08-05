Now, change UAE residence visa data online; get automatic Emirates ID replacement

Here's all you need to know about the process, requirements, and service fees

Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023

UAE residents who need to change any information on their visas are now able to do so with a few taps and clicks on online platforms, according to local media reports.

Once a request for residence visa amendments is made, an application for Emirates ID replacement will also be created automatically.

This online service has been confirmed by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), according to a report published by Arabic news outlet Al Khaleej.

Those who wish to avail of it can log into the authority's official website (www.icp.gov.ae) or the UAEICP smart app.

Among the residence visa data that can be modified online are "personal information, profession, passport information, or nationality (in the event of obtaining a new nationality)", the report said.

Requirements, fees

To apply for the service, residents must submit the following documents:

Coloured ID photo

Passport copy

A request to amend the data signed by the sponsor

Copy of the Emirates ID card (front and back)

To complete the process, a Dh200 fee must be paid. In case an application is rejected due to insufficient details or any discrepancies, the payment will be refunded, according to the report.

