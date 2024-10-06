Golden Visa in Dubai: Applications open from October 15 for private school teachers

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:22 AM

Dubai announced on Saturday, October 5, that exceptional teachers who have contributed significantly to the emirate's private education sector will be granted Golden Visas. On Sunday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced that the applications for the Golden Visa will open on October 15, 2024.

These long-term residence visas will be granted to educators working in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions.

This initiative recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping Dubai's future through education. The Golden Visa reflects the emirate's dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations.

Educators in early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

Demonstrating exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education.

Proven success in raising the quality of education at their institutions.

Creating a positive impact and recognition from the wider educational community.

Proven contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of recognised qualifications.