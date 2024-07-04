Dubai residency visa renewal: Expats can now complete medical test at home

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Are you one of those who are quite busy and don't have the time to go for a medical test for your residency visa renewal process? Fret not.

Expats in Dubai can have their medical test done in the comforts of their homes. VFS Global and AMH have launched the 'Medical Examination Doorstep service' which enables expats with a UAE residence visa in Dubai to do their medical without visiting a designated medical centre.

The Medical Examination Doorstep service will be available as a premium offering through VFS Global. This service caters specifically to Category A visa holders seeking to renew their residency visas.

It is an optional add-on to the standard medical examination services provided at the centres.

The collaboration is keeping with the Emirates Health Services’ (EHS) vision on expansion of services.

Customers can book their medical examination appointments directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process.

Documents required

Passport copy

Residence permit/Visa copy

1 Passport size photograph with white background (photograph cannot be more than 3 months old)

Emirates ID copy

Process

Visit VFS Global website https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ehs/en/are and navigate to the dedicated 'Medical Examination At Your Doorstep" link

After completing a simple online form and uploading any required documents, you will receive an email confirmation with a payment link

Upon payment completion, the VFS Global team will handle the application processing and coordinate a smooth service delivery at the customer's chosen location, be it their residence or office

Fees

Medical test for Category A: Dh 261.86

Form Filling Medical: Dh52

VFS Service Fee: Dh110