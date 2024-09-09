Dubai: Nearly 20,000 illegal expats seek amnesty in first week

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:48 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:59 PM

Dubai received close to 20,000 applications in the first week after the UAE amnesty scheme was rolled out.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) said over 98 per cent of the applications were handled within 48 hours.

Over 90 per cent of the applications were made online.