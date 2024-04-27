Dubai: How to apply for Golden Visa as a student; process explained

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 6:46 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:08 AM

Are you a student who recently graduated from the UAE and is looking to sponsor your visa based on your academics? The Golden Visa issued by UAE is a long-term, renewable residence visa that enables you to stay in the country for a duration of 5 or 10 years, depending on the application category.

Students or graduates who excel in academics can apply for this visa. Khaleej Times spoke to an Amer employee to outline the application process for applicants in the UAE.

Am I eligible?

Applicants must apply for the Golden visa within the same emirate where their current visa was issued.

University graduates

Outstanding graduates of universities in the UAE

According to the UAE’s government portal, students of universities in the UAE may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 10 years, if:

It has not been more than 2 years since graduation

The university must be rated either A or B class by Ministry of Education

A recommendation letter from the university or an accredited graduation certificate or an accredited academic record stating that the student’s cumulative GPA (CGPA) is no less than 3.5 for class A universities and no less than 3.8 for class B universities is submitted.

Outstanding graduates of foreign universities

According to the UAE’s government portal, students in foreign universities may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 10 years, if:

Graduation certificate is accredited by the Ministry of Education

It has not been more than 2 years since graduation

The university is rated among the best 100 universities global according to the rating system recognized by Ministry of Education

The student’s cumulative GPA is not less than 3.5

High school students

High school students are eligible for a Golden Visa of 5 years, if:

The student is a national-level topper (with a minimum grade of 95 per cent in public or private secondary school)

A recommendation letter from Ministry of Education (Emirates Schools Establishment) is submitted.

The Golden Visa is for a duration of 5 years, but may be extended if the student is enrolled in one of the majors or colleges in the country that requires a study period of more than 5 years.

How do I know if my university is rated A or B?

To know the university's classification, the applicant can access the university website, or contact their admin department.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, a Technical Support Specialist at Amer247 messaging platform said:

However, for applications through Amer, the classification is "specifically contingent upon the governing authority under which the educational institution" is based.

This classification can significantly influence the documents required.

The support specialist added: "Notably, for outstanding university students under KHDA, the school must liaise with KHDA for certificate attestation, followed by MOFA attestation, and the issuance of an equivalency certificate to conform with the mandatory Ministerial grading system, typically graded out of 4 or 5."

How do I apply?

Students can expect a faster process if they first receive ICP nomination approval and then visit an Amer centre. According to the Amer agent, the application process can indeed be "expedited and made more efficient" if the student obtains a UAE ICP nomination approval prior to visiting Amer, or utilises the GDRFA platform.

The agent said that the GPA threshold is set at 3.8 to "facilitate a seamless application process." However, certain universities in the UAE are categorized by ICP as exempt from the 3.8 benchmark.

Graduates from these universities can apply for the Golden visa with a GPA of 3.5 if they secure a nomination from ICP, he added.

To apply for a Golden Visa in Dubai, visit icp.com

On the homepage, stay logged out. Scroll until you see the left side menu, and click on “Golden Visa” under Services. Click on “start service” under “high school students/college students” Then, go to “Visa – Golden Residence – Nomination Request for Golden Residence – New Request” and click on “Start Service” Fill in the application form, attach the required documents and pay the application fees. Once you receive ICP approval for the nomination request, take a screenshot of the approval email and head to your nearest Amer service centre, with the required documents. Alternatively, you can apply through the GDRFA website, smart application or Customer Happiness Centres.

According to Amer's technical support specialist, students holding the Golden Visa can "extend the visa to their parents, spouses, and children without any prejudice."

