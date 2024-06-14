Dubai announces timings for visa services during Eid Al Adha holidays

Photo: GDRFA

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:18 PM

Services related to residence visas and entry permits will continue to be available during the Eid Al Adha holidays at some centres of Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), it was announced on Friday.

The GDRFA on Friday listed its operating hours from June 15 to 18: