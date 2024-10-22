Dubai announces special privileges for residents, sponsors with no residency violations in past 10 years

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai residents and Emirati sponsors who have not committed any residency violations in the past 10 years will enjoy “special privileges beginning November 1”, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced on Tuesday.

The initiative called, ‘Ideal Face’, recognises all those who adhere to UAE residency laws. “They embody the ‘Ideal Face’ of Dubai through their dedication to following residency regulations,” GDRFA explained.

The special benefits include:

Priority call service when contacting the Amer Call Centre

Dedicated service queue to expedite their turn at Amer Centres

Receiving an ‘Ideal Face’ digital appreciation certificate

Offering services to senior citizens at their residences through a mobile service vehicle

The privileges, however, apply only to individuals and do not apply to establishments. The eligibility criteria is as follows:

Must be a UAE citizen or a foreign resident

Must have resided in Dubai for a minimum of 10 years

Must be a sponsor of one or more individuals who have not committed any residency violations in the past 10 years

The sponsor must not have any recorded residency violations in the current year

GDRFA underscored that the initiative "offers all community members the opportunity to be a part of reinforcing social security and safety by pledging to continue adhering to UAE residency laws." Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA director-general, said: "Security and safety are the cornerstone for realising the UAE's vision of a happy and sustainable society. The 'Ideal Face' initiative highlights individuals who comply with the laws and represent the UAE's bright image. It also encourages everyone to adopt positive behaviour and contribute to achieving stability and security." GDRFA called upon all citizens, residents, and visitors to participate in the initiative by pledging their continuous commitment to residency laws.