'Can plan for future': UAE's new Golden Visa for RAK educators offers stability, job security

Educators in Ras Al Khaimah have welcomed the new Golden Visa scheme, which they say will give them stability and help them plan for the future.

For American expat Lydia, Ras Al Khaimah is like a second home after four years of teaching in the emirate. "This long-term visa will bring stability and recognition and also help me plan better for the future," said the 25-year-old special education teacher at Wellspring School.

Lydia said the programme validates her dedication to the community and encourages her to invest even more in her role as an educator. "I would love to see some of the children whom I have taught since moving here, grow and succeed (in life)."

Earlier this month, the emirate introduced the Golden Visa programme for private school educators, recognising their critical role in shaping the emirate's future. Announced by the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), this initiative offers self-sponsored, long-term residency to school leaders and teachers who meet specific criteria. The programme, designed to enhance job security and attract top-tier talent, underscores the emirate's commitment to building a world-class education system.

Catherine, a British kindergarten teacher at Ras Al Khaimah Academy, called the Golden Visa a "transformative step" for education. "It's exciting and unexpected. The programme addresses key challenges, like short-term contracts, by fostering job security and a sense of belonging, said the 36-year-old.

She believes the scheme will reduce teacher turnover and encourage excellence in teaching. "It pushes us to do our best and provides a clear goal to work towards. This gives teachers more reasons to choose Ras Al Khaimah for career growth and quality of life." She emphasised the importance of family stability, which the Golden Visa supports, making the profession more sustainable.

Eligible candidates must have a minimum of three years of residency in Ras Al Khaimah, hold an advanced degree, and demonstrate a positive impact on school performance. The scheme also extends benefits to educators' families, promoting stability and a sense of belonging.

"The Golden Visa creates possibilities for growth," said Candace, a South African high school science teacher at Wellspring School. "It encourages people to commit to longer-term contracts, which was previously uncertain with two-year agreements." The 51-year-old views the initiative as a long-awaited solution for educators.

Having spent four years in Ras Al Khaimah, Candace cherishes the emirate's community spirit and inclusivity. "This programme transforms my perspective on staying here—it's no longer temporary." She believes the initiative will attract high-calibre educators, elevating the quality of education in the emirate over the next few years.

With nearly a decade of experience in Ras Al Khaimah, Temitope praised the initiative for addressing long-standing concerns about stability and recognition for educators. Temitope The Nigerian assistant head of secondary at GEMS Westminster School said, "The Golden Visa provides long-term security, enhancing job satisfaction and commitment. It also removes the stress of frequent residency renewals, allowing educators to focus on career growth and family life." The 41-year-old educator highlighted Ras Al Khaimah's potential to attract highly skilled teachers, solidifying its reputation as an educational hub. For teachers like Lydia, Catherine, Candace, and Temitope, the Golden Visa represents not just a reward for their contributions but a foundation for building their futures in Ras Al Khaimah.