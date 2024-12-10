'Can finally meet my family': UAE visa amnesty helps overstayers return as legal residents with new jobs

The UAE’s visa amnesty programme, which began on September 1 and runs until December 31, has been a lifeline for many workers who have faced legal and personal struggles.

For several overstayers, this initiative has provided an opportunity to regularise visa status, return home, and rebuild their lives. Here are the stories of three expats who found hope through the programme.

In February 2017, Karungi Caroline moved to the UAE with high hopes, having secured a job as a maid. Initially, her life seemed perfect—she enjoyed her work and had employers who treated her well. However, things took a dark turn when, after a year of work, she was unable to go home for her annual leave because her passport went missing.

“I was so happy to come to the UAE and work, but I didn’t know my happiness would be so short-lived," said Caroline who found herself trapped in the country with over Dh80,000 in fines.

Despite staying with her employer and completing her two-year contract, Caroline was unable to renew her visa without a passport. Her employer made multiple attempts to help, but to no avail. Caroline then sought assistance from an agent, only to be scammed. The agent took her money and disappeared.

Feeling hopeless, Caroline left Abu Dhabi and moved to Dubai to live with friends. She did odd jobs just to survive, earning as little as Dh500 to Dh700 a month. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to me. I was scared and struggling every day,” she recalled.

Her life took a positive turn when Omar Hussain, an Egyptian man, noticed her working hard and struggling. He offered her a pace to stay and a job caring for his two daughters, Roah and Hannah. "My daughters love her and wanted her to stay with us," Hussain said.

Karungi Caroline with Roah and Hannah

Omar also tirelessly worked to help Caroline resolve her legal issues, eventually securing the support of the Ugandan consulate in Dubai after months of trying. After getting the papers, Omar took Caroline to the ICP centre in Abu Dhabi, where she got an outpass to return to her home country and get a new passport.

On Monday night, Caroline flew back to Uganda with plans to return to the UAE soon. “In three days, I will have my new passport and return to continue my work,” she said, expressing her deep gratitude to the UAE’s amnesty program for offering her a fresh start.

“I am so grateful to the UAE for this second chance. And I will always be thankful to Hussain and his family for helping me when I had no one else,” she shared.

Returning after five years

Hannah Njoki Njau arrived in the UAE in February 2019 with dreams of a better future. She began working as a nanny in Abu Dhabi, but after a year and a half, she left her employer for personal reasons—without her passport. “I stayed with a friend and found another job,” she said.

However, Njau's visa expired in February 2021, making her an illegal resident. Desperate to clear fines exceeding Dh50,000, she struggled to find a stable job. Eventually, she secured a job as a nanny in Sharjah, which helped her build a life despite her uncertain status. “I was happy with my employer and they have tried to help me regularise my status since 2021. But we couldn’t and my fine only increased,” said Njau.

Hannah Njoki Njau

When the amnesty program began in September, Njau saw it as a lifeline. Her employers encouraged her to use the opportunity to fix her legal status. “They told me it was my best chance to go home, reunite with my family, and return with a new visa,” Naju shared.

Njau visited the ICP center in Abu Dhabi to obtain an outpass and is thrilled to be returning home. “My family is waiting for me. It’s been so long since I’ve seen them,” she said. She plans to spend three months in Kenya before returning to the UAE for a fresh start.

‘I didn't know what to do'

Odo Ekene came to the UAE on a residency visa and began working at a construction firm in Abu Dhabi. "Everything was going fine until covid hit," said Ekene, recalling the moment his life took a difficult turn. He lost his job during the pandemic and, hoping to find another, decided to stay. However, job opportunities dried up, and Ekene's legal status lapsed, leading to fines of over Dh50,000. "I didn't know what to do. I felt my life would end in the UAE without meeting my family," he said. Feeling trapped, Ekene moved to Dubai and did odd jobs to survive, but his legal status remained unresolved. Ekene moved to Dubai with a friend and did odd jobs to survive. When the UAE announced the amnesty program, he saw a glimmer of hope. "After three years of living in fear, I was happy that I could finally meet my family," he said. Odo Ekene As his visa was linked to Abu Dhabi, Ekene travelled there to regularise his status. "Finally, I received my outpass, and soon I will fly back to Nairobi to reunite with my loved ones," said Ekene. His employer in the UAE has promised to rehire him with a new residency visa upon his return. "This amnesty has given me a second chance, and I am truly grateful to the UAE for this opportunity," he said.