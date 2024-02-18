Up to Dh2,000 fine: 31 Dubai Metro violations that will get passengers penalties

Passengers swiping their NOL card on the check in counter at Dubai Mall Metro Station. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali.

The Dubai Metro has become a essential part of the emirate's public transport system, reshaping mobility in the city with its efficiency, reliability, and convenience.

The Metro has enhanced connectivity across Dubai's bustling neighbourhoods, offering a safe, fast and comfortable travel experience. Serving millions of residents and tourists every day, its importance cannot be overstated.

However, adhering to rules and regulations is paramount when using the Metro to avoid penalties. The enforcement of rules promotes safety and contributes to the system's efficient operation. Failure to abide by regulations like smoking restrictions, littering prohibitions, and ticket validation requirements may result in penalties.

Here is a full list of violations on the Dubai Metro that could result in fines of up to Dh2,000.

Violation Description Fine in dirham Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare Dh200 Failing to present the nol card upon request Dh200 Using a card designated for someone else Dh200 Using an expired card Dh200 Using an invalid card Dh200 Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority Dh200 Using counterfeit card: Dh500 Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services Dh100 Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories Dh100 Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so Dh100 Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited Dh300 Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities Dh2,000 Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000 Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards Dh100 Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities Dh100 Putting feet on seats Dh100 Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities Dh200 Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties Dh200 Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards Dh200

Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons Dh100 Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services Dh200 Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh200 Misusing lifts or escalators Dh100 Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping Dh100 Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops Dh100 Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety Dh100 Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving Dh200 Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and service Dh500 Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh1,000 Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary Dh2,000 Misuse of the emergency buttons Dh2,000

Ways to pay RTA fines for violations on public transport:

Passenger can pay the fine to the inspector who issued it on the spot. When the fine is issued, a passenger receives a notification from Road and Transport Authority (RTA) specifying the fine amount. The RTA website has a dedicated portal through which you can pay fines. RTA Customer Happiness Centres around the city offer fine paying services as well. All you need is the fine number received from RTA at the time of issuing. For bus passengers, fines can be paid through self-service machines.

Disputing your fine

If you want to dispute a fine issued by an inspector in the Metro, ensure that you have all the required documents.

These include the fine number stated on the fine notification, fine payment receipt (if the fine is paid through the inspector or service centres), copy of the fine notification form, copy of the nol card or the card number printed on the backside of the nol card, copy of the visit visa + entry stamp + passport copy (for customers on a visit visa), and any other document that can support the appeal application.

You can dispute your fine via email, send an email to ask@rta.ae with the subject title 'Fine appeal' and the fine number; attach documents to the email.

