Up to 90% discounts in Dubai: Top shopping deals as final DSS sale begins today

Supplied photo

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 2:19 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM

The final weekend of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) begins today. And if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe, redecorate your home, restock your beauty products, and buy some gifts — this will be the best time as several items and brands will have their prices slashed by up to 90 per cent.

The three-day DSS Final Sale — running today until Sunday, September 3 — is also offering shoppers the last chance to win prizes. This is an added bonus when you go bargain-hunting for back-to-school supplies, new clothes, footwear, cosmetics, or the latest gadgets.

Here are the top shopping deals to look out for this weekend:

Fashion finds

Get up to 90 per cent off selected items in stores including Gant, Koton, La Senza, OVS and Wise Buys.

All Saints, meanwhile, offers a 30 to 60 per cent off along with an extra discount on markdown lines. Forever 21, Cotton On and Missguided, offer discounts between 25 and 75 per cent.

Shoppers at outlets of Calvin Klein, Desigual, Khaadi, Matalan, Moschino and Ted Baker can avail up to 50 per cent off on a range of items. Shop smart with H&M and Aura Online Rewards App and spend Dh200 in-store to enjoy 500 additional points.

American Eagle Outfitters and Lefties offer 30 per cent off on selected items while DKNY will give 30 per cent off on all items. It’s 40 per cent down on selected items at Levi's and Ardene.

Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch at Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall and City Center Mirdif has a ‘Buy One, Get One at Half Price’ offer.

Sale on shoes and accessories

Lovisa offers 25 to 90 per cent off at participating outlets across Dubai and Bally's offers are between 30 and 50 per cent discount.

Shoppers at Chic Shoes can enjoy 30 to 70 per cent off on elegant heels and trendy sneakers while Clarks go big with 75 per cent off on all items at Burjuman, Al Ghurair and Ibn Batuta Mall branches while it’s 40 per cent down on selected items at other branches. Coach and Gianvito Rossi's give 50 per cent off on selected items.

K Corner, Kurt Geiger, Opera and Vincci offer savings of up to 60 per cent while it’s 25 per cent off on all items at participating Kipling outlets.

Gold and jewellery offers

Shop at Damas and receive a complimentary Dh300 gift voucher on every diamond or pearl purchase of Dh3,000; while shoppers at Koroba Jewellery who spend Dh1,000 can receive a Dh500 voucher.

1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi and Guess & Gc Boutique offer up to 60 per cent off at their participating branches. Pandora will give 50 per cent off on bracelets, while Dani by Daniel K, Lifestyle fine Jewelry, and Swarovski offer savings from 25 to 50 per cent.

Children and baby care deals

Baby Shop and Chicco have promotions of 25 to 70 per cent off on a wide range of items. At Claire's there are ‘Buy 2 Get 2 Free’ and ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ offers on select styles. Little Angels and Kids Puzzle have 50 per cent discount on selected items, while Mothercare has ‘Buy 2 Get the 3rd Free'’ and ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ on selected lines.

Haunt for perfumes and cosmetics

At Bath & Body Works, Aura Rewards members can enjoy a free body lotion for every 1,000 points earned. Kiko Milano and Watsons offer 25 to 75 per cent off on select beauty products.

Oriental Oud will give discounts ranging from 25 to 90 per cent; while Sephora offers 25 per cent off when you buy any three products from a certain collection. There is also a free tote bag when Dh350 is spent in store.

Body Shop has a ‘Buy 3 Get 1 Free’ deal as well as 25 to 75 per cent off on select products. Face Shop offers 40 per cent off on a selected range of items; while Bin Kamal Perfumes and V Perfumes will give 25 to 90 per cent off.

Home and outdoor furniture

West Elm, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids offer 40 per cent off on select items. Shoppers can also enjoy 25 to 90 per cent savings at Simply Kitchen and Think Kitchen.

Bloomingdales Home at Dubai Mall and Bloomr at Dubai Festival City Mall will give 30 to 70 per cent reductions; while Ace, Bed Bags & Beyond, Dimora, Jashanmal Home, Natuzzi, Museum, Suncoast and Western Furniture offer deals ranging from 25 to 75 per cent off. Danube Home deals range from 25 to 80 per cent off.

Blu stores located at Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Mall give free products valued at Dh200 upon purchasing any items worth Dh500 while has new lowest prices on over 2,500 products.

Gadgets galore

Harman House, Jumbo and Emax, give 25 to 50 per cent off, while Huawei, Axiom and Eros stores have bundle offers on mobile devices. Better Life offers discounts from 25 to 85 per cent as well as special offers on cameras and camera equipment at Grand Stores Digital.

Eyewear

Offers ranging from 30 to 50 per cent are available at Aster Optics, Vision Express, Yateem Optician, and Occhiali Optics. Eye Boutique has 25 per cent off on all items, while Magrabi and Solaris will give up to 50 per cent off on eyewear.

Other offers

There are promotions of up to 70 per cent off at Ansar Gallery and Bloomingdales; while Debenhams has 40 per cent off on selected items. Marks & Spencer will give 25 per cent off on skincare and Apothecary products, along with a “Buy 2 Get 1 Free” offer on selected range. Muji has 40 per cent off on all items; while X Pressions Style offers 25 to 90 per cent off.

LuLu Pharmacies has 25 to 75 per cent off; Decathlon offers 70 per cent discount on selected items, while Foot Locker will give 30 per cent. Nike and Puma both offer 25 to 50 per cent off on sportwear while Sun & Sand Sports and Under Armour will give 25 to 50 per cent.

ALSO READ: